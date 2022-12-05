MrBeast teases brand new YouTube video set in Antarctica

Terry is a South Korea based journalist who is currently on Dexerto's Australian team. He spends his spare time grinding competitive team games, and loves creating content for a wide variety of games, especially Wild Rift and League of Legends. You can contact Terry at terry.oh@dexerto.com.

In a Twitter post, YouTube sensation Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson has teased the release of a new video created in the frosty desert of Antarctica. While not 100% confirmed that’s why he was there, it wouldn’t surprise anyone.

MrBeast is an immensely successful content creator. His content has gone viral many times over, providing innovative video ideas and feel-good satisfaction with his mega productions.

The man has studied the art of YouTube video marketing and has mastered the creation of high quality videos, earning himself the most subscribed individual content creator on the platform. Therefore, whenever he teases a new video, the world eagerly waits in anticipation.

Article continues after ad

His next one though, might be one of the most ambitious yet — that’s if you read between the lines.

On December 5, MrBeast made a post on Twitter stating: “I spent the last week in Antartica without signal, what did I miss?”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

MrBeast lives and breathes content creation. If he was in Antarctica, there is no doubt he was creating another high production YouTube video. With how outlandish his video ideas get, it’s nearly impossible to guess the premise of his unreleased video.

Maybe he bought a chunk of land in Antarctica and is giving it away to some polar bears, or maybe he’s giving some penguins a $10,000 budget to change their lives! Or perhaps this video he has in the works will focus on his own adventures, rather than highlighting competition among a select group of people.

Article continues after ad

In his latest video, he had 100 kids face off against 100 adults for $500,000. And in a previous video, he literally crashed a plane and went into survival mode.

Whether he gives away money or willingly places himself in a life-threatening circumstance, keep an eye out on MrBeast’s upcoming YouTube video in Antarctica, which may release any time ranging from a couple weeks to a few months.