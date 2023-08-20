MrBeast smashes YouTube record for third video in a row

MrBeast has smashed the record for the most views in 24 hours on a non-music YouTube video for his third video in a row.

MrBeast has cemented himself as the king of YouTube. With over 176 million subscribers and amassing hundreds of millions of views per video, it’s fair to say he’s mastered the art of going viral.

Time and time again, the YouTube star has broken records, such as the individual creator with the most total channel views or subscribers.

MrBeast breaks YouTube record for third video in a row

After releasing ‘7 Days Lost at Sea’ on August 5, the 25-year-old set a new record for the most views on a non-music video in 24 hours — a video that has since been removed by a copyright claim after an animator claimed he’d used their animation without permission.

Just a week later, the YouTuber broke the record again by another three million views with his ‘$1 vs $250,000 Vacation’ video and has now topped the record once more.

This time around, MrBeast has shattered the previous record by a staggering amount. His latest video, which he claims is his biggest ever, amassed 59.4 million views in its first 24 hours — beating his last upload by close to seven million views.

“7 days later we broke it again,” he wrote on Twitter, adding the sobbing emoji. “Three-peat.”

In the August 19 video titled ‘Every Country On Earth Fights For $250,000!’ the YouTuber gathered a contestant from every country in the world to participate in his own ‘Extreme Olympics.’

MrBeast has since claimed he could make the “biggest game show” for any streaming platform that would be willing to fund it following his viral video.