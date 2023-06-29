MrBeast reveals he has “mental breakdowns” as he’s focused on making YouTube videos

Influencer and YouTuber, Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson, has revealed that he has “mental breakdowns every other week” because he is so focused on making content for YouTube.

MrBeast is currently the most-subscribed to individual creator on YouTube. His rise to fame was relatively fast, and he now runs multiple channels, with hundreds of millions of subscribers.

To keep up with all the content, Donaldson also employs teams of people who work with him to come up with ideas, participate in the videos, and produce and edit the final videos.

But, this empire of content creation is no easy feat – despite many copycats trying to do it too – so much so that MrBeast has revealed he suffers serious challenges for his mental health as a result.

MrBeast suffers “mental breakdowns” from content grind

In a YouTube show hosted by filmmakers Colin Rosenblum and Samir Chaudry, MrBeast talked about his approach to making content.

He shared, “I don’t have a life. I don’t have a work-life balance. My personality, my soul, and my being are making the best videos possible, entertaining my fans as best as I can. That is why I exist on this planet.”

However, he advised others to not follow the same approach to working as he does. “I’m miserable a lot of times. I have a mental breakdown every other week because I push myself so hard,” he said.

Topic starts at [42: 30]

MrBeast did not clarify what exactly he means by “mental breakdown”. However, when asked by the hosts how he recovers after overworking himself, the YouTuber said he takes “a couple of hours off, I watch some anime”.

MrBeast reveals his daily work routine

Donaldson also shared what his daily routine entails, which includes working out, producing YouTube videos, and building his chocolate brand, Feastables.

But he also thinks that exercising takes a lot of time out of his day, so he tries to fit in calls while walking. MrBeast added that he tries to meet his daily target of walking 15,000 steps per day.

Donaldson has previously talked about his work culture where he explained that there have been times when he worked for seven to eight days non-stop for making content.

It is no surprise that Jimmy has garnered millions of followers on YouTube because of his hard work and dedication. He became the most followed YouTuber in November 2022, winning over Pewdiepie, who had the title for nine years.