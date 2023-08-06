MrBeast shatters another major YouTube record with ‘lost at sea’ video

MrBeast has broken yet another YouTube record with his ‘Stranded at Sea’ video, this time for the most views on a non-music video in 24 hours.

Over the years, MrBeast has shattered some noteworthy records across the YouTube platform. In 2021, the content creator earned the record for the fastest non-music video to reach 100 million views with his Squid Game video.

The content creator continues to smash milestones, as on July 25, 2023, MrBeast overtook Pewdiepie as the individual creator with the most total channel views at 29,077,461,841.

Article continues after ad

Now, MrBeast has set yet another impressive YouTube record — this one being the world record for the most views in 24 hours on a non-music video with his ‘7 Days Stranded at Sea’ video.

MrBeast breaks yet another massive YouTube record

On August 6, 2023, MrBeast tweeted out a screenshot of his ‘7 Days Stranded at Sea’ video, which reached 46 million views in just 23 hours.

Alongside the screenshot, the YouTuber and philanthropist tweeted out a heartfelt thank you to his audience for helping him achieve this momentous feat.

Article continues after ad

“New video broke the world record for most views in 24 hours on a non music video! I’m living the life I would dream of every night when I was 13. I love all of you and thank you so much for watching our videos! I’ll never take you all for granted.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

At the time of writing, the ‘Stranded at Sea’ video has now surpassed 50 million views and is currently #1 on YouTube’s trending videos.

Article continues after ad

Content creators and fans reached out to voice their congratulations and support for breaking the record. YouTuber George Not Found replied to the tweet and said, “Bro is the goat,” while Paddy Galloway said, “I remember seeing some thread about ‘MrBeast falling off’ last year. LOL.”

MrBeast capped off the occasion by giving a parting shot to some of his haters and said he doesn’t want to hear anyone say he only gets views by giving away money ever again. “We broke the world record with me and my friends suffering and cracking jokes.”