MrBeast breaks his own insane YouTube record one week after setting it

MrBeast has shattered a record that he set just over a week ago, once again achieving the most views in 24 hours on a non-music YouTube video with his latest upload.

From being the most-subscribed-to individual creator on the platform, amassing an incredible 175 million subscribers to date, to smashing records time and time again — MrBeast has cemented himself as the king of YouTube.

In July, he overtook the reigning king PewDiePie as the creator with the most total channel views at over 29 billion, before then breaking the record for the most views in 24 hours on a non-music video with his ‘7 Days Stranded at Sea’ video.

Article continues after ad

Just one week later, MrBeast has already topped that record, absolutely shattering it in fact, with his newest video.

MrBeast breaks YouTube views record again

On August 6, MrBeast said he’s living the dream of his 13-year-old self, revealing that he broke the world record for most views in 24 hours on a non-music video.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

A week later on August 14, the YouTube star has topped his own record. On his latest upload, featuring PewDiePie and the Sidemen, MrBeast amassed over 52.1 million views in the video’s first 24 hours — smashing his previous record by three million views.

Article continues after ad

“Welp, 7 days later and we just broke the record again by another 3 million views lol,” he wrote on Twitter.

Teasing his next video, MrBeast has claimed it’s set to be his biggest ever — which he says is even double the size of his viral Squid Game recreation.

The YouTube star claims the budget for his next video was upwards of $4 million, where we’ll see one subscriber from every country in the world compete in his version of Extreme Olympics. We’ll just have to wait and see if the tops the record again.