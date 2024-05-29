MrBeast reveals the YouTube challenge so extreme he had to scrap the video

MrBeast revealed why he had to re-shoot one of his viral videos after he initially gave up on it, as the challenge was so extreme.

The YouTube star has gone to some insane lengths to make the best videos on the platform, ranging anywhere from giving away millions, surviving several days in Antarctica, or burying himself alive.

However, there are three things MrBeast just can’t deal with. In a May 28 podcast, host Jon Yousahei asked the YouTuber about rumors of him sometimes “re-shooting” content, such as his video ‘7 Days Stranded On An Island.’

YouTube: Jon Youshaei MrBeast spent seven days stranded on an island with his crew.

“I can bury myself alive, I can not eat food for weeks, I can do extreme things like count to one hundred thousand,” MrBeast responded. “But, there are three things that make me want to die and I really struggle with, and it’s heat, it’s the sun, and bugs.”

He continued: “If it’s an extreme challenge and it doesn’t have those three variables, I got it.” However, MrBeast added that just one of those is enough to throw him off a challenge. And when it came to filming the stranded on an island video, he faced all three.

“I was getting just destroyed by bugs,” he said. “On day two I woke up and my leg just had like 100 bug bites on them, both of them. I was sunburnt, it was so hot. It wasn’t supposed to be that hot.”

As a result, he pulled out and scrapped the video after the second day. But, refusing to accept defeat, he eventually returned to the island to complete the entire seven-day challenge.

(Segment begins at 55:18)

Bizarrely, MrBeast claims he finds enjoyment in pushing himself to the very limit, and it’s clear the internet loves it too.

The 26-year-old is on the verge of surpassing T-Series to become the single most-subscribed channel on the whole of YouTube. However, he stressed in the same podcast that he doesn’t want his battle with the Indian record label to become “racist.”