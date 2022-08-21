MrBeast celebrates charity YouTube channel after smashing huge milestone

Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson shared his love and appreciation to his fans after his charity channel ‘Beast Philanthropy’ hit 10 million subscribers on YouTube.

YouTube star MrBeast is no stranger to smashing records. After creating content for the platform since the age of 13, he finally reached the 100 million subscriber milestone in August 2022, nipping at the heels of his idol PewDiePie.

As well as his YouTube career, MrBeast is well-known for his generous gestures. Whether its helping out up-and-coming creators or giving heaps of cash to participants in his videos.

To help with his kind deeds, MrBeast launched Beast Philanthropy–a YouTube channel in which all proceeds go to charity and the channel has proven to be a hit amongst his fans.

‘Beast Philanthropy’ hits incredible YouTube achievement

On August 21, MrBeast took to Twitter to celebrate Beast Philanthropy hitting 10 million YouTube subscribers.

The 24-year-old explained that “100% of the revenue this channel generates goes towards helping people.”

So far, the scheme has given away a “million meals, built wells in Africa, built houses for homeless, donated millions in aid [and] helped schools.”

Despite the channel’s huge success, MrBeast, as always, wants to go bigger. The YouTuber claimed that, similarly to his main channel’s success, he wants Beast Philanthropy to go over 100 million subs.

“I’ll never make a penny off this channel,” he added. “And I invest millions of my own money into it because I believe in what we’re doing.”

MrBeast might be well-known for splashing a whopping amount of money to create his mind-blowing videos. However, the star makes sure to show kindness to others in the hope to achieve his goal of giving everything away all his personal possessions.