PewDiePie urges MrBeast to take his YouTube crown after breaking 100m subscribers

YouTube veteran Felix ‘PewDiePie’ Kjellberg believes that his fellow internet star Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson will “definitely” overtake his incredible YouTube subscriber numbers after he hit 100 million on the platform.

MrBeast finally hit the giant 100 million subscriber mark on August 1 and, of course, made sure to celebrate in his typically generous way.

Throughout 2021 and 2022, MrBeast has been slowly catching up to his idol PewDiePie who currently sits at 111 million subs. However, their rivalry has always been friendly and the duo have constantly shared their support for one another.

With MrBeast’s main channel reaching 102 million subs, as of writing, PewDiePie’s fans were interested to know how he felt about MrBeast taking away his crown. However, PewDiePie welcomed the idea.

PewDiePie welcomes MrBeast overtaking him on YouTube

In a Q&A video on August 13, PewDiePie claimed that MrBeast will “definitely” overtake his YouTube subs number and was very much eager for him to hit the target.

The 32-year-old explained: “Come on, I’ve been retired for like 2 years now. I can’t wait for it to be over […] that’s alright he definitely deserves it. I hope he does it.“

The internet icon also explained that following on from his retirement, YouTube has become “less of a priority” for him. Instead, he’s been spending more time working out and enjoying his adventures around his new home in Japan.

PewDiePie has been open about the fact that living so far away from friends and family has been a struggle for him and his partner Marzia. Yet, he’s also found the experience “liberating” as he’s been able to enjoy life without being constantly recognized.

While MrBeast breaking his sub count might seem like a problem, PewDiePie shared his congratulations to his fellow YouTuber and is evidently more than happy to pass on the torch.