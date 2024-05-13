EntertainmentYouTube

MrBeast urges billionaires to put their “unfathomable wealth” into YouTube content

Michael Gwilliam
MrBeast in front of wads of cashYouTube/MrBeast/Pixabay

Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson is calling on billionaires to help make content for his philanthropic YouTube channel by putting their “unfathomable wealth” towards mega-projects.

YouTube icon MrBeast is trying to recruit the richest of the rich for his ‘Beast Philanthropy’ charity, in which all the profits go towards helping others.

Since launching in 2021, the Beast Philanthropy channel has made 42 videos where MrBeast and his team do good deeds such as building a school, giving away $30M in free food and helping amputees walk again, just to name a few.

However, it’s clear that the YouTuber is thinking bigger, and is now trying to enlist the help of billionaires for even more charitable content.

“Hey billionaires! I’d love to take some of your unfathomable wealth and use it to complete whatever philanthropic project that matters to you for a video on our beast philanthropy channel!” he said in a post on X. “One hundred percent of all the revenue on this channel goes back into the charity.”

So far, it’s unknown if any billionaires have reached out to MrBeast in private to take him up on the offer, but his call for help comes right as Donaldson’s main channel inches closer to becoming the most-subbed on YouTube, which could entice some of the rich and famous to work with him.

He currently sits at 257M followers, and is looking to overthrow Indian record company T-Series for the top spot of 265M in the race to 300M.

One possible billionaire MrBeast may try to reach out to is X owner Elon Musk, who even jokingly agreed to give the social media company to the YouTuber in the event he ever died “under mysterious circumstances.”

Elon even defended Donaldson back in 2023 when he faced criticism for a charity video where he helped 1000 deaf people hear again. “I’m always looking (for) ways to donate money that are actually good. Perhaps this is one,” he said at the time.

For now, fans will have to wait and see who decides to team up with MrBeast and just what he has in store for his next big philanthropic project.

Related Topics

Mrbeast

About The Author

Michael Gwilliam

Michael Gwilliam is a senior writer at Dexerto based in Ontario, Canada. He specializes in Overwatch, Smash, influencers, and Twitch culture. Gwilliam has written for sites across Canada including the Toronto Sun. You can contact him at michael.gwilliam@dexerto.com or on Twitter @TheGwilliam

keep reading
mrbeast-youtube-views-showcases-rise-to-fame
YouTube
MrBeast’s YouTube views each year shows how insane his rise to the top has been
Shay Robson
TraxNYC makes custom play button for mrbeast
YouTube
Jeweler reveals one-of-a-kind MrBeast YouTube Play Button complete with custom box
Dylan Horetski
mrbeast-contestant-42-supervillain-youtube-challenge
YouTube
MrBeast contestant #42 goes viral after “super villain” behavior makes 11-year-old cry
Virginia Glaze
mrbeast vs tseries on youtube
YouTube
MrBeast vs T-Series live subscriber count: Feud history, race against PewDiePie, more
Michael Gwilliam

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.