MrBeast urges billionaires to put their “unfathomable wealth” into YouTube content

Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson is calling on billionaires to help make content for his philanthropic YouTube channel by putting their “unfathomable wealth” towards mega-projects.

YouTube icon MrBeast is trying to recruit the richest of the rich for his ‘Beast Philanthropy’ charity, in which all the profits go towards helping others.

Since launching in 2021, the Beast Philanthropy channel has made 42 videos where MrBeast and his team do good deeds such as building a school, giving away $30M in free food and helping amputees walk again, just to name a few.

However, it’s clear that the YouTuber is thinking bigger, and is now trying to enlist the help of billionaires for even more charitable content.

“Hey billionaires! I’d love to take some of your unfathomable wealth and use it to complete whatever philanthropic project that matters to you for a video on our beast philanthropy channel!” he said in a post on X. “One hundred percent of all the revenue on this channel goes back into the charity.”

So far, it’s unknown if any billionaires have reached out to MrBeast in private to take him up on the offer, but his call for help comes right as Donaldson’s main channel inches closer to becoming the most-subbed on YouTube, which could entice some of the rich and famous to work with him.

He currently sits at 257M followers, and is looking to overthrow Indian record company T-Series for the top spot of 265M in the race to 300M.

One possible billionaire MrBeast may try to reach out to is X owner Elon Musk, who even jokingly agreed to give the social media company to the YouTuber in the event he ever died “under mysterious circumstances.”

Elon even defended Donaldson back in 2023 when he faced criticism for a charity video where he helped 1000 deaf people hear again. “I’m always looking (for) ways to donate money that are actually good. Perhaps this is one,” he said at the time.

For now, fans will have to wait and see who decides to team up with MrBeast and just what he has in store for his next big philanthropic project.