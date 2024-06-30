MrBeast calls out fans who oppose him turning charity into YouTube videos

MrBeast received backlash after filming a video where he built 100 houses for families in need, with many claiming that he’s using his charity efforts for views.

The video amassed over 39 million views within 24 hours of being released, and it depicts MrBeast giving new homes to impoverished families and talking with them about why they’d need new housing.

He spoke with one mother in Jamaica who claimed her old home’s roof would leak. Water coming in from holes they tried to patch made it so her kids couldn’t sleep at night.

MrBeast | YouTube MrBeast showing the previous home of a Jamaican family

Despite a positive response from the families he helped, MrBeast got backlash from fans for his video, with many claiming the YouTuber was going about charity work the wrong way.

“Saw something where all the shoe makers and their employees went out of business after other countries started donating shoes and completely destroyed demand. He just put a few but builders out of business,” claimed one viewer.

MrBeast responded, saying, “I paid those builders to build these homes lol.”

Fans on the MrBeast Reddit discussed his video as well, claiming that there may be some structural issues with the homes that were just built.

“Most houses have been placed on shoddy pillars. No one feels like this could be dangerous? I’m thankful MrBeast is doing charity but pumping 100 houses as fast as possible makes me feel quality will feel subpar,” one commenter on Reddit claimed.

The YouTuber responded, making it clear that he wasn’t going to stop doing charity work.

“When we help people (curing 1000 blind people, building 100 houses, 100 wells, etc) people get mad and say I shouldn’t be doing this and governments should. Yes, ideally, a YouTuber isn’t the one fixing these issues, but I’m not just gonna stand by and do nothing,” said MrBeast on X.

Over the last year, MrBeast has grown immensely on YouTube, and he recently surpassed T-Series as the most subscribed channel on the platform.