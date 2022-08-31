Monty Lopez drops teaser for Yung Gravy diss track “Leftovers”

Addison Rae’s dad, Monty Lopez, has officially teased a diss track he made about rapper Yung Gravy called “Leftovers” — and the internet isn’t really sure how to feel about it.

Oh, boy; Addison Rae’s family feud has just entered another chaotic chapter, and the internet is reeling after getting hit with the latest news.

For those out of the loop, TikTok star Addison Rae is currently steering clear of her parents after her dad, Monty Lopez, was allegedly caught cheating on his wife, Sheri Easterling, this summer.

It wasn’t long before her mom started to respond to the drama, making things public on social media and hitting back Lopez and internet trolls, prompting Addison to unfollow her on Instagram.

During this time, rapper Yung Gravy was showing some serious appreciation for Addison’s mom, and the two even flirted back and forth online before basically going public at the 2022 VMAs (where they shared several smooches in front of paparazzi cameras).

In response to Yung Gravy’s advances toward his ex-wife, Lopez apparently threatened to make a diss track against his rival… something Gravy was extremely “excited” about.

Well, it looks like he’s actually gone and done it. On August 31, Lopez shared a teaser for the song, which he titled “Leftovers” — a term he’s been using to describe his ex-wife, Sheri.

Yung Gravy reacts to Monty Lopez diss track

What some viewers can’t get past is the fact that Lopez shared a video of himself dancing to the song, shirtless, on the official Rae Family TikTok account. It’s confusing for most, at best — and at worst, is causing some to physically recoil.

Even Yung Gravy has responded to the teaser, simply writing, “It didn’t have to come to this.”

TikTok: theraefamily

While Gravy has been open about his disinterest in a boxing match against Lopez, it’s fair game when it comes to music, leaving fans equal parts horrified and extremely curious to see what comes of this diss track battle.