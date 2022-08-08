Addison Rae just unfollowed her mom, who admits Monty Lopez “terrifies” her

TikTok star Addison Rae has found herself in the middle of a very public breakup between her mom and dad, which has led to her unfollowing them both on social media.

The first unfollow came back in June, as Addison distanced herself from her father Monty Lopez following a flood of cheating allegations going viral.

Since then, there has been a social media war between the two parents, leading to her coming to the same decision about her mother Sheri on August 8.

As reported by TikTokroom on Instagram, the actor has unfollowed Sheri – with no public reason at the time of writing.

Monty Lopez, Instagram Addison Rae has been caught in the middle of a massive family-related social media drama.

Addison Rae unfollows her mom on Instagram

The situation has been described as “heart-wrenching” by her mom, seen in a comment on Instagram.

Instagram: TikTokroom TikTokroom made the discovery on Aug 8, 2022.

This follows a video of Monty Lopez going viral, where he challenged rapper Yung Gravy to a fight, after they said a date with Addison’s mother was on the cards. Gravy also said “MILFs” are his type.

The clip has racked up over 131,000 likes and 5.2 million views since it was uploaded, once again putting the family in the spotlight.

Addison Rae’s mom “terrified” of Monty Lopez

Tana Mongeau and other influencers have been quick to comment on the actions of Lopez in recent weeks, but Sheri has not found the funny side of the drama so far. In fact, she appears to be scared.

“I know this video may seem funny to some of you but I am terrified of this man,” she said in the comments of an Instagram post.

Addison may be taking these decisions in an attempt to quell the social media drama between the family, but there’s no way of telling if the situation will cool off anytime soon.