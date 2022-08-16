Addison Rae’s mom considers getting tattoo of Yung Gravy’s name amid Monty Lopez spat

Rapper Yung Gravy is hitting back at Addison Rae’s dad, Monty Lopez — and Addison’s mom has appeared to hint that she’s willing to get a tattoo of Gravy’s name.

The dramatic saga of the Rae family continues to take wild twists and turns as yet another interaction has occurred between rapper Yung Gravy and Addison’s dad, Monty Lopez.

After Gravy firmly denied a boxing match with Lopez, Lopez called out the rapper in his Instagram stories, notably calling his self-appointed rival a “coward” and labeling him a “#fakerapper.”

It seems that Yung Gravy is once again offering a tasteful clap-back to the TikTok dad, uploading a video sarcastically offering Lopez VIP tickets to one of his upcoming shows.

“Do I ever love my fans, baby,” Gravy said. “I’ve seen at least 40 people with my signature tattooed on them. I’ve seen people at meet and greets who’ve driven 12 hours to get there.”

“But it’s been a while since I’ve seen someone with this much dedication, with this much time on their hands to get my attention, to show love. Mr. Lopez, I’d love to get you some tickets to a show. Get you a great seat, maybe put you in VIP so everyone in the crowd can be comfortable.”

Fans in the comments are raving about Gravy’s hilariously sarcastic response — but perhaps none have garnered as much attention as Sheri Easterling’s comment.

Easterling, Addison’s mother, has sort-of-kind-of been flirting with Yung Gravy ever since the rapper basically asked her out on a date in a viral TikTok, sparking his feud with Lopez.

Now, it looks like Sheri is taking things a step further, suggesting that she might become one of those fans who gets a tattoo of Gravy’s signature.

“I must say I’ve never gotten a tattoo before, but maybe I’ll change my mind,” she wrote.

While it’s unclear if this pairing will ever come to be, the internet is certainly eating it up, while Addison stays decidedly silent on the matter.