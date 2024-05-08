Charli D’Amelio sparks dating rumors with Yung Gravy after “canoodling” with rapper at Stagecoach

Charli D’Amelio was allegedly seen getting close with rapper Yung Gravy at Stagecoach. This comes after the TikToker was seen with Tyga and FaZe Banks during Coachella in the previous weeks.

TikToker Charli D’Amelio’s relationship status has seemingly been single since her February split with Landon Barker — that is until Coachella season came around.

Allegedly, Charli was seen getting close to artist Yung Gravy at Stagecoach, a country music festival that took place on the weekend of April 26.

The tip about the TikToker and the ‘Betty (Get Money)’ rapper was given to Deuxmoi, a social media account where people can anonymously spill the tea about their favorite celebrities.

“Charli D’Amelio and Yung Gravy were canoodling in a trailer this past weekend at Stagecoach but you didn’t hear that from me…” wrote the anonymous tipper.

While some fans praised Charli for playing the field, others refused to believe they hooked up because they thought Yung Gravy was only into “older women” after his two-month fling with Addison Rae’s mom Sheri Easterling in 2022.

Not only that but Charli was photographed with rapper Tyga at the Stagecoach Pizzaslime x Revolve x Rep Bets Party the same weekend.

And, during Coachella, the TikToker was rumored to be holding hands with FaZe Clan member, FaZe Banks.

“She’s just being passed around at this point,” commented one netizen after hearing of Charli’s alleged Coachella romances.

“So many guys lol,” agreed another. Meanwhile, someone else said that one of Charli’s friends should “pull her aside” and put her in check.

Though Charli allegedly spent her festival season in the company of at least three different men, she has not confirmed a relationship with anyone at this time.