Kai Cenat loses it over Yuno Miles “diss track” using Kendrick Lamar beat

Twitch star Kai Cenat lost it after YouTube joke rapper Yuno Miles made a “diss track” against him using Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Not Like Us’ beat.

From late April to early May 2024, rap stars Kendrick Lamar and Drake were going at each other with various diss tracks like Drake’s ‘First Person Shooter’ and Kendrick’s ‘Not Like Us.’

YouTube rapper Yuno Miles used the latter to record a “diss track” against Twitch star Kai Cenat on May 27, 2024, just days after being challenged to do so by the streamer. Before that, Yuno threatened to release the track unless Kai got a “real job.”

Article continues after ad

In the song, Yuno compares Kai to the likes of Oscar the Grouch from Sesame Street. He also called him out for having a bad barber several times.

Kai reacted to the diss track on stream, calling Yuno out for actually releasing it.

“Another one, after I told your a*s to keep my f**kin name out of your f**kin mouth. You wanna spin back with another one,” he said before watching the diss track.

Article continues after ad

“How does he keep getting away with this sh*t, bro? What is he doing?”

Yuno called out Kai one more time at the end of the song, stating: “Kai said he was gonna diss me, let’s see what he do. He got 45 hours or he got to get a job.”

Article continues after ad

Describing his music as “putting cartoons into words” on his YouTube page, Yuno Miles has amassed almost 840k subscribers with his hilarious lyrics.

It’s clear that the two are simply joking around, and there’s not actually any “beef” between the two.

This comes just days after Kai Cenat announced his ‘hunger games’ style livestreamed event that he’s been planning. He didn’t reveal a timeline for when to expect the stream, but said he plans on having 50 other influencers take part.