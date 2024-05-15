Did Kidz Bop cover Kendrick Lamar’s Drake diss tracks? Viral TikTok sparks questions

According to a viral TikTok video, Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Euphoria’ diss track towards Drake has been covered by Kidz Bop — but is it real? Here’s everything we know.

Rappers Kendrick Lamar and Drake have been going back and forth with diss tracks since April 2024, with songs like “Euphoria,” “Meet the Grahams,” and “Family Matters” going viral online.

Hip Hop producer Metro Boomin joined in with his track ‘BBL Drizzy,’ calling all rappers to freestyle on the beat to try to win a custom beat from the star himself. The song quickly gained attention from rappers on TikTok while also sparking its own trend across the app.

Article continues after ad

Kidz Bop, a group that creates child-friendly versions of popular songs, has now been brought into the mix, as a video claiming they covered Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Euphoria’ has gone viral on TikTok.

TikToker Angelica Trae’s video has amassed nearly 5M views and thousands of comments from viewers. In the clip, she shows a YouTube video on what appears to be the official Kidz Bop account with the song playing.

Article continues after ad

It features lines like “I love the way that you walk, the way that you talk,” and “Dear mommy, I want my crust cut, mac and cheese, and salami.”

Article continues after ad

The video left many wondering whether or not the song was real, and viewers were convinced that it was made with AI.

After searching the depths of YouTube, I can confirm that the video was not uploaded to the official Kidz Bop channel. The group’s last upload was on May 10, 2024, and was a video of the current kids in the group reacting to an old music video of theirs.

It being created by Artificial Intelligence is pretty likely, but while searching the platform I wasn’t able to find the video Angelica was listening to in her video.

Viewers took to the comments to share their thoughts, with many impressed with some of the lyric changes.

Article continues after ad

“Crust cut mac n cheese and salami goes hard though,” one user replied.

Article continues after ad

Another said: “Da*n, Metro did the impossible: he made me like a Kidz Bop song.”

“KIDZ BOP can do it all LOL,” a third commented.

This is just the latest thing to go viral since the release of Kendrick & Drake’s diss tracks. Twitch stars Ludwig and QTCinderella have spoken about it on social media, and YouTubers say reacting to the tracks helped them make “life-changing” amounts of money.