Selena Gomez’s boyfriend’s harsh review of Jollibee gets fierce backlash

Benny Blanco, Selena Gomez’s controversial boyfriend, has received a lot of angry comments under a TikTok reviewing the much-loved Filipino fast food chain, Jollibee.

Since Selena Gomez went Instagram official with producer Benny Blanco back in December 2023, he has received a lot of backlash for his outspoken personality.

Blanco reviews a lot of food on TikTok, and in a recent video, he tried out food from the popular Filipino chicken restaurant, Jollibee.

Although the chain restaurant has a lot of die-hard fans, Blanco seemed to think that the food was gross and received a lot of backlash in the comments for his harsh review.

Benny Blanco bashes popular Filipino chicken chain

In a recent TikTok, the music producer ordered a whole lot of food from Jollibee and taste-tested it. He didn’t seem pleased with a lot of what he had ordered, and had no problems letting the internet know how he felt:

Among some other comments, Blanco said that their rice, “tasted like butt” and that their spaghetti, “smelt like vomit”. On top of this, he literally spat the spaghetti back into its container. He also tried a weird combination of fried chicken dipped in their pineapple iced drink and then warned people: “Don’t order from Jollibee.”

Filipino people and fans of Jollibee in the comments were not happy with Blanco’s review, with some people commenting things like: “You just made some enemies with that Jollibee disrespect.” People felt that Blanco was not just reviewing a meal, but disrespecting Filipino culture and insulting their food.

Another commented, “It’s okay if Jollibee isn’t your thing, but there’s no need for disrespectful comments. Everyone has different tastes and preferences.”

One TikToker even left a scathing comment, saying that Benny Blanco’s review of Jollibee’s was the same way they felt about him:

@Kristinaaa via TikTok TikTokers reply to Benny Blanco’s video

Jollibee’s menu does have some items that typical US-based fried chicken chains wouldn’t serve, including a spaghetti dish with chopped-up hotdogs.

The chain generally gets positive reviews for its interesting food choices, but it doesn’t seem like Selena Gomez’s boyfriend agrees, and the internet was not happy about it.

