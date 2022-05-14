Mizkif explains why he’d be a vlogger like David Dobrik if he quits Twitch

After spending a couple of weeks vlogging in South Korea, Mizkif admitted he loved every second of it and wouldn’t mind being the next David Dobrik if he ever decides to quit Twitch.

On May 3, Mizkif headed to South Korea, where he filmed a series of vlog videos that documented his adventures. Naturally, that meant he wasn’t streaming on Twitch, and his absence left an irreplaceable void for his fans.

It’s hard to imagine a world where Miz isn’t streaming. However, he has considered quitting, and in the first stream back from his travels, he admitted he “loved” vlogging and would consider becoming a vlogger like David Dobrik if he ended up leaving Twitch.

“Here’s the thing. I love doing those vlogs. Man, I loved vlogging,” said Miz. “Because the thing is, I love to constantly be annoying, and I love having a camera shoved in my face, right? I do it to everybody else. I love it myself.”

However, that’s not the only drawcard. “I love the fact that I don’t have to worry about chat,” he added. “I think that if I did ever stop being a streamer, I could become a vlogger. I could be like David Dobrik. Exactly like him.”

Miz does have a knack for making creative and innovative content that goes beyond the realm of a typical streamer. So, it’s not all that surprising to see that his ambition and passion might lie elsewhere in the future.

However, it might not happen for a while. In the meantime, he’s still right at home. That is, of course, unless YouTube Gaming decides to try and poach him — although it’ll take more than $10 million to bring him over.