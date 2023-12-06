HAchubby in tears as Twitch Korea’s shutdown forces her to swap platforms or move

Popular Twitch streamer HAchubby was left in tears after learning that the platform would be closing operations in South Korea and that she’d be forced to swap to YouTube or move to a different country.

On December 5, Twitch announced that it would be shutting down in Korea due to the “prohibitively expensive” cost of operating the platform, leaving many streamers without a home.

Many streamers have already voiced their concerns about losing their jobs, and HAchubby is no exception, going live to voice her frustration.

In an emotional stream, HAchubby broke down in tears discussing the recent turmoil – but got a pleasant surprise when Mizkif agreed to help her get a Visa and stay at his house.

Mizkif offers to help HAchubby amid Twitch Korea shutdown

During her broadcast, HAchubby discussed the idea of moving to YouTube, remarking how she wasn’t sure how many viewers would end up following her.

“I probably need to move to YouTube, and I’m not sure how many viewers are following me,” she said with tears streaming down her face. “They are like, literally Twitch chat.”

She further explained that her convenience store, HAchuMart, would be shutting down. While it’s not 100% tied to Twitch Korea’s decision, it was already struggling, and the Twitch news was just another blow.

A bit later, Mizkif showed up and promised to help, saying he could help her try to get a work visa so she can continue streaming on Twitch.

“Are you trying to move to America? I mean, if I can help you get a work Visa, I’ve done it before. I’ll do as much as I can,” he said. “If you’re serious, I’ll start working on it right now.”

We’ll have to see how more Korean streamers adapt and how many decide to either switch platforms or move to other countries in the months ahead.

