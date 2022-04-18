Mizkif reveals he considered quitting Twitch due to mental health issues

Mizkif revealed his mental health has gone “downhill” due to the pressures of being a Twitch streamer, and it got so bad at one point that he even considered quitting altogether.

Miz has been one of the most cheerful and entertaining Twitch streamers on the platform for many years now. However, he’s been battling mental health issues behind the scenes.

In 2019, he even wound up in a mental hospital after a panic attack.

He opened up about his mental health in more detail during a stream on April 17. Not only did he admit that things have gotten progressively worse, but he also revealed that he considered quitting Twitch because of it.

“My mental health has completely and utterly gone downhill since 2018,” said Miz. “You would think that money has solved all my problems. Money definitely makes things easier, but money does not help your mental problems.

“You can’t replace mental health. You can’t do it. There’s no machine I could buy for two million dollars that puts my brain into a tube, and all of a sudden it comes out and it’s squeaky clean. That’s just how it is.”

Then, he explained how it things have progressively declined due to his streaming lifestyle. “I was in school. I had just finished college. My brain was well-rounded and sh*t. My brain was good. But then as time went on, [the more I streamed], my brain melted.”

At his lowest point, he even considered quitting Twitch. “It was really bad. I said to myself, ‘I don’t want to do this forever.’ I was planning on quitting before turning 30. And when I say quitting, I mean I’m done.”

Miz turned 27 in February. So, even if he does decide to hang up the boots when he turns 30, it means he’ll likely still be around for another few years. However, he did say he “was planning” to quit, so he might have changed his mind there.

Either way, Miz’s comments provide an insight into the toll life as a streamer can take on mental health. Pokimane has opened up about it in the past too. So, there’s clearly more to being a streamer behind the glitz and glamour.