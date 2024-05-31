Emiru fans worried as streamer says she “needs to get out” of Mizkif’s content house

Twitch streamer and cosplayer ‘Emiru’ revealed that she has plans to move out of fellow broadcaster Mizkif’s content house, citing “stuff” that’s happened over the years as reasons for leaving.

Emiru has been a member of streaming collective OTK since early 2022 and has since become a co-owner of the group as one of its star members.

She’s also lived with fellow OTK member and co-founder Mizkif for some time now… but during a May 30 Twitch stream, she revealed that she’s actively working on moving out.

“There’s a lot of different reasons, but I just feel like I need to get out of this house,” she admitted. “You know? I like living here, but there’s a lot of stuff that I haven’t told you guys over the years.”

She went on to explain that her reasons for moving out have nothing to do with any drama between her housemates, and that in fact they also have plans to leave the home eventually.

“There’s been things that have happened,” she continued. “It’s not anyone that lives here’s fault, obviously. …I think that most of us are gonna be moving together. I’ve just been thinking about it the past week, because… yeah.”

Emiru’s comments follow similar remarks made by Mizkif back in early 2023, when he said that he planned on selling the home to fellow streamer Knut, with whom he owns the Iron Forge Gym in Texas.

He revealed that Knut had offered to buy the house from him, which Mizkif said he thought was a “good idea,” saying they were “in negotiations.”

It’s unclear what issues Emiru was referring to during her broadcast, as she said she hasn’t yet shared them with her fans. That being said, concerned fans are pointing out that the streamer has dealt with stalkers in the past, to the point where she felt forced to move out of her home in Kansas and eventually take a hiatus from social media.

In 2022, Emiru revealed that her stalker had been “institutionalized” in a “long-term” psychiatric hospital after months and months of dealing with the issue, and she claimed she hoped the man “gets the help that he needs.”

For now, it’s unknown if such issues are responsible for Emiru’s decision to leave Mizkif’s house, where she’s lived since October 2021 — but it looks like she, and other streamers living there, are hoping to turn a new leaf in the near future.