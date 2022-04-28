Mizkif accuses Amouranth of “still lying” about cheating on ‘Schooled’ Twitch show

Twitch star Mizkif addressed the cheating controversy surrounding his game show ‘Schooled,’ insisting that fellow streamer Kaitlyn ‘Amouranth’ Siragusa also cheated while on the show, but refused to admit it.

Mizkif’s Twitch show ‘Schooled’ has had a problem with cheaters since its inception. The trivia-based game show has been a hit on the Amazon-owned platform, but all too often, competitors seem to find a way to cheat and ruin the fun.

Things reached a boiling point when Super Smash Bros caster ‘EEvisu’ originally won the $50,000 season 2 finale by cheating, prompting Mizkif to cancel the show, clearly fed up by the constant unfairness.

Advertisement

During an April 27 broadcast, Mizkif discussed the EEVisu controversy, noting that he especially doesn’t like people who don’t admit when they cheat, singling out Amouranth for an equally infamous incident in 2021.

Mizkif says Amouranth is “still lying” about cheating on Schooled

“The problem with a lot of the other contestants is that they not only have lied to me and said that they didn’t cheat, they still lie to me and say that they didn’t cheat,” Mizkif said.

The streamer then referenced the time Amouranth correctly answered what the “four nitrogenous bases found in DNA” were, claiming that she learned a song in middle school that helped her remember.

Advertisement

“I don’t know where this f**king Guac, Guac, Guac song comes out when you’re trying to find out mitosis meiosis and sh*t. But Amouranth, to this day, says that there’s actually a song called Guac, Guac, Guac,” he sighed. “Like, there’s no way you learn a song called Guac, Guac, Guac in f**king middle school!”

Mizkif didn’t hold back, asserting that she cheated back then and still won’t admit it.

Read More: Twitch king xQc breaks viewership record thanks to Overwatch 2 beta

“You cheated. You cheated on my show and it ruins the integrity of the show,” the OTK star continued.

Unlike EEvisu, however, Siragusa was not caught cheating and maintains her innocence, insisting that she played fair and square.

Advertisement

It will be interesting to see how Amouranth handles cheating, should it happen, on her own show, Streamer Royale, when it debuts later this summer.