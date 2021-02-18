Logo
Maisie Williams joins TikTok: Game of Thrones star goes viral with lowkey account

Published: 18/Feb/2021 15:54

by Georgina Smith
Screencaps of Maisie Williams from two of her TikTok videos
TikTok: lil.hustla

Game of Thrones TikTok

Actress Maisie Williams, best known for her role as Arya Stark in Game of Thrones, is going viral after making an account on TikTok – but her lowkey username means that many users are actually stumbling across her account by accident.

The recent buzz surrounding video-sharing app TikTok has got millions of people gravitating towards it to try out some of the viral trends that the app has become most notable for.

This includes a wide range of celebrities who have made accounts to connect with their fans, including Jason Derulo, Lizzo, and more.

The TikTok launch screen phone held by a hand
Pixabay: Lorend_g
TikTok’s user base is growing bigger by the day.

But not every famous person was upfront about their decision to make an account, keeping it quiet to see who would end up finding them first. In November 2020, singer Billie Eilish snuck onto TikTok with a bizarre username that had fans questioning if the account really belonged to her.

Now, actress Maisie Williams seems to be the latest celebrity to join up, under the username ‘lil.hustla.’

The first video from the account was posted on January 30 2021, and she’s since gone on to post many videos that have racked up hundreds of thousands of views and likes.

Her account has already managed to get over 340,000 followers, but that seems like nothing compared to the 10 million followers she has on her verified Instagram account. Although some have dubbed it ‘TikTok’s best-kept secret,’ it seems like the cat is already out of the bag, as some of the star’s videos have up to five million views.

In one video, where people use the Stitch feature to answer the question, “what is your favorite celebrity interview moment,” Maisie included the viral Jimmy Fallon interview in which she pranked viewers by pretending she’d dropped a major spoiler for Game of Thrones.

@lil.hustla

#duet with @kobeoverlebron1

♬ original sound – Hana Williams

This was alongside other videos trying out a variety of filters such as the time warp filter, and recreating some of TikToks’ most popular dances.

While lil.hustla does appear to be Maisie Williams’ actual account as her Instagram account is linked in the profile, she’s not currently verified, and people have managed to make some rather convincing fake celebrity accounts in the past for actors like Tom Holland.

Regardless, the lowkey account has certainly been entertaining fans of the star, and it’s got people wondering which other celebrities could already be on TikTok without anyone else knowing.

Business

David Dobrik’s Dispo camera app could already be worth $100m

Published: 18/Feb/2021 12:51 Updated: 18/Feb/2021 12:53

by Adam Fitch
David Dobrik with disposable camera
David Dobrik

Share

David Dobrik

Dispo, a photography application co-founded by YouTube sensation David Dobrik, is said to be valued at — at least — $100m.

The mobile app takes inspiration from disposable cameras, adding a grainy filter to photos and only allowing access to them at 9am on the following day. It also recently launched photo-sharing capabilities in closed beta.

It’s been reported that major venture capital firms Sequoia Capital, Andreessen Horowitz, and Benchmark have all expressed interest in investing in the company’s Series A funding round.

The Information reports that, separate from the above interest, investors have offered to value the company at $100m or more — citing a source close to the situation.

David Dobrik Dispo
David Dobrik
Dobrik has an Instagram account, David’s Disposable, dedicated to photos taken with his app.

The functionality of Dispo is said to mimic the delayed gratification of disposable photos. Dobrik and his co-founders hope to allow users to live in the moment due to the removal of being able to instantaneously view photos they’ve taken. The status of the expanded version of the app means users can only gain access by receiving a digital code.

The closed beta of the photo-sharing element of Dispo only launched earlier in February 2020 but it’s proving to be a hit, so much so that some of the biggest investment firms in the world are hoping to get a piece of the pie.

The seed funding round for the app totaled $4m and was led by Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian’s Seven Seven Six, as well as other funds like Unshackled, Shrug Capital, and Weekend Fund. The new round of funding is expected to be completed in the “next couple of weeks,” according to the report.

“It’s nostalgic for millennials, but for Gen Z it feels like a totally different experience from Instagram and Snapchat,” said Maria Salamanca, a principal at Unshackled, in relation to Dispo. “Gen Z is craving being present, and this kind of allows that.”

Sequoia, one of the reported interested parties, has invested in companies like 100 Thieves, Airbnb, Apple, Google, Instagram, LinkedIn, PayPal, Streamlabs, YouTube, and Zoom.