Maisie Williams joins TikTok: Game of Thrones star goes viral with lowkey account

Actress Maisie Williams, best known for her role as Arya Stark in Game of Thrones, is going viral after making an account on TikTok – but her lowkey username means that many users are actually stumbling across her account by accident.

The recent buzz surrounding video-sharing app TikTok has got millions of people gravitating towards it to try out some of the viral trends that the app has become most notable for.

This includes a wide range of celebrities who have made accounts to connect with their fans, including Jason Derulo, Lizzo, and more.

But not every famous person was upfront about their decision to make an account, keeping it quiet to see who would end up finding them first. In November 2020, singer Billie Eilish snuck onto TikTok with a bizarre username that had fans questioning if the account really belonged to her.

Now, actress Maisie Williams seems to be the latest celebrity to join up, under the username ‘lil.hustla.’

accidentally stumbling across maisie williams’ tiktok has been one of the best things to happen to me — becs (@cxtradora) February 13, 2021

@Maisie_Williams is out here on TikTok with an account which isn’t her name and I’m completely here for it! I never hit a follow button so fast 😂😂 — PROTECT BLACK WOMEN ✊🏽✊🏾✊🏿🖤🤎 (@kiannadelores) February 18, 2021

The first video from the account was posted on January 30 2021, and she’s since gone on to post many videos that have racked up hundreds of thousands of views and likes.

Read More: Lil Nas X shares life story in TikTok series

Her account has already managed to get over 340,000 followers, but that seems like nothing compared to the 10 million followers she has on her verified Instagram account. Although some have dubbed it ‘TikTok’s best-kept secret,’ it seems like the cat is already out of the bag, as some of the star’s videos have up to five million views.

In one video, where people use the Stitch feature to answer the question, “what is your favorite celebrity interview moment,” Maisie included the viral Jimmy Fallon interview in which she pranked viewers by pretending she’d dropped a major spoiler for Game of Thrones.

This was alongside other videos trying out a variety of filters such as the time warp filter, and recreating some of TikToks’ most popular dances.

Read More: Catchy Fortnite song goes viral on TikTok

While lil.hustla does appear to be Maisie Williams’ actual account as her Instagram account is linked in the profile, she’s not currently verified, and people have managed to make some rather convincing fake celebrity accounts in the past for actors like Tom Holland.

Regardless, the lowkey account has certainly been entertaining fans of the star, and it’s got people wondering which other celebrities could already be on TikTok without anyone else knowing.