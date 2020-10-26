Does Tom Holland have TikTok? Fake accounts fuel rumors - Dexerto

Several accounts claiming to be actor Tom Holland with millions of followers have been surging in popularity on TikTok recently, with videos engineered to look bizarrely genuine. But do any of them really belong to the actor himself?

After TikTok exploded in popularity when it shifted over from musical.ly, many influencers – such as the likes of Charli and Dixie D’Amelio – have found an extraordinary level of fame from their lip-syncing content.

In fact, TikTok has become so widespread that many mainstream celebrities have found themselves making accounts on the platform to keep in the loop with their younger fans and participate in some of its hugely viral trends.

Stars such as Jason Derulo have ended up securing a whole new crop of fans via the popular app, so it’s no wonder that users will constantly be on the lookout for their favorite celebrities finally making accounts.

Why do people think Tom Holland has TikTok?

People cannot be blamed for assuming that the Spiderman actor, and upcoming Uncharted star, has a TikTok account, as some users have done a frighteningly convincing job of posing as the beloved actor.

Accounts such as tomhoiiand1996 have over a million followers, and regularly post videos that Tom has taken of himself, as if they were being posted to TikTok for the first time. They’ve even made it look as though the actor has duetted with people, or participated in TikTok trends.

In one viral clip from another million follower account, tholland1997, a video of Tom staring at the camera has the caption, “You think you can hurt my feelings? People say I can’t go on social media without spoiling movies” as part of the Bulletproof challenge.

In the comment sections underneath these videos, people are understandably baffled, since the incredibly convincing videos and high follower accounts appear to prove that it’s the real actor. “I’m soooo confused,” one user said, with another exclaiming, “Is this really Tom Holland? Like real real? Sorry omg I have trust issues.”

Does Tom Holland actually have TikTok?

However, many are setting people straight in the comments, saying things like, “It’s funny to me that people believe that these accounts are real even though the only people he follows are his costars like he has no other friends.”

Others inform misguided viewers that the clip posted to the accounts are actually pulled from his Instagram lives and are made to look as though they have been made specifically for TikTok.

One account, however, with half as many followers as the fake accounts, does appear to be Tom’s ‘real’ account, tomholland1996. This is the remainder of his old musical.ly account that was copied over on the migration to TikTok, but has not been active for five years.

It seems the bizarre phenomenon won’t be coming to a halt anytime soon, though maybe it will prompt Tom Holland to give the viral app a go.