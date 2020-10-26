 Does Tom Holland have TikTok? Fake accounts fuel rumors - Dexerto
Does Tom Holland have TikTok? Fake accounts fuel rumors

Published: 26/Oct/2020 18:06

by Georgina Smith
Images of Tom Holland with the TikTok logo
TikTok: tomhoiiand1996 / Instagram: tomholland2013

Several accounts claiming to be actor Tom Holland with millions of followers have been surging in popularity on TikTok recently, with videos engineered to look bizarrely genuine. But do any of them really belong to the actor himself?

After TikTok exploded in popularity when it shifted over from musical.ly, many influencers – such as the likes of Charli and Dixie D’Amelio – have found an extraordinary level of fame from their lip-syncing content.

In fact, TikTok has become so widespread that many mainstream celebrities have found themselves making accounts on the platform to keep in the loop with their younger fans and participate in some of its hugely viral trends.

Stars such as Jason Derulo have ended up securing a whole new crop of fans via the popular app, so it’s no wonder that users will constantly be on the lookout for their favorite celebrities finally making accounts.

The first look of Tom Holland as Nathan Drake for the upcoming Uncharted movie.
The first look of Tom Holland as Nathan Drake for the upcoming Uncharted movie.

Why do people think Tom Holland has TikTok?

People cannot be blamed for assuming that the Spiderman actor, and upcoming Uncharted star, has a TikTok account, as some users have done a frighteningly convincing job of posing as the beloved actor.

Accounts such as tomhoiiand1996 have over a million followers, and regularly post videos that Tom has taken of himself, as if they were being posted to TikTok for the first time. They’ve even made it look as though the actor has duetted with people, or participated in TikTok trends.

@tomhoiiand1996♬ оригинальный звук – TomHolland

In one viral clip from another million follower account, tholland1997, a video of Tom staring at the camera has the caption, “You think you can hurt my feelings? People say I can’t go on social media without spoiling movies” as part of the Bulletproof challenge.

@tholland1997Words can hurt😔 ##fyp ##foru ##tomholland ##spiderman ##spoilers♬ Bulletproof – La Roux

In the comment sections underneath these videos, people are understandably baffled, since the incredibly convincing videos and high follower accounts appear to prove that it’s the real actor. “I’m soooo confused,” one user said, with another exclaiming, “Is this really Tom Holland? Like real real? Sorry omg I have trust issues.”

Comment on a fake Tom Holland TikTok account

Comment on a fake Tom Holland TikTok account

Does Tom Holland actually have TikTok?

However, many are setting people straight in the comments, saying things like, “It’s funny to me that people believe that these accounts are real even though the only people he follows are his costars like he has no other friends.”

Comment on a fake Tom Holland TikTok account

Others inform misguided viewers that the clip posted to the accounts are actually pulled from his Instagram lives and are made to look as though they have been made specifically for TikTok.

One account, however, with half as many followers as the fake accounts, does appear to be Tom’s ‘real’ account, tomholland1996. This is the remainder of his old musical.ly account that was copied over on the migration to TikTok, but has not been active for five years.

@tomholland1996♬ 3 2 1 Let’s Go! – 3 2 1 Let’s Go!

It seems the bizarre phenomenon won’t be coming to a halt anytime soon, though maybe it will prompt Tom Holland to give the viral app a go.

Stormzy gives his early verdict on Watch Dogs Legion

Published: 26/Oct/2020 17:36

by Andrew Highton
Stormzy performing Rainfall in Watch Dogs Legion
Famous UK rapper Stormzy recently got his hands on Watch Dogs Legion. He had the unreal experience of playing his own mission in the game, and described his role as “easily one of the biggest highlights of my career.”

Celebrities in games are nothing unusual. It promotes the title and it promotes the celebrity. Plus, the celebrity usually has some kind of liking for video games, anyway. So when Stormzy got a chance to play Watch Dogs Legion before its Oct 29 release, he was pleased.

His involvement has received big coverage as he released his “Rainfall” music video in Watch Dogs Legion. The song is from his 2019 album “Heavy Is The Head” and the entire music video was shot in-game. But now, the musician has delivered his verdict on his appearance, and the highly-anticipated title itself.

A drone near London Bridge in Watch Dogs Legion
Stormzy loves games and is greatly impressed by the upcoming title’s detail.

Stormzy’s take on Ubisoft’s version of London

If it wasn’t enough that Stormzy got to have his music video be completely captured by Ubisoft’s engine, he also got to have Rainfall appear in Watch Dogs Legion as a mission. In it, you hack into the BFI Imax and broadcast his new video to London.

It’s clear that the rapper has been very impressed by the whole scenario. He thinks Ubisoft has done a great job of capturing the capital city.

“When I first played the game, I was meant to do missions and get a feel for the gameplay, and all I did was drive around London,” he said.

Clearly the faithful imagining of the London Eye, London Bridge, Big Ben, and various other landmarks was too much for the famous musician to handle. “It’s not some bog-standard version of London, literally this is home,” he continued.

When asked about his involvement, Stormzy said, “It’s so surreal because video games have been a staple part of my life. But to actually be in the game and you’re a full-fledged mission it’s just surreal.” He even joked about his nephews being able to see him in the game too.

The 27-year-old seemed massively grateful for Ubisoft‘s part in helping with the upcoming title and implementing his avatar.

Stick to Dexerto for more Watch Dogs Legion content leading up to the game’s release.