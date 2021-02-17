Logo
Entertainment

Lil Nas X shares his life story with fans in surprising TikTok series

Published: 17/Feb/2021 21:26

by Virginia Glaze
Lil Nas x releases life story tiktoks
YouTube: James Charles

Share

Viral music artist and all-around social media star Montero ‘Lil Nas X’ Hill has surprised his fanbase by sharing his life story in an unexpected series of inspiring TikTok videos.

Lil Nas X skyrocketed to fame in 2019 with the release of ‘Old Town Road,’ a humorous take on classic country music with a hip hop twist, which quickly took over the internet and radio stations all over the United States.

Ever since then, Nas has become a cultural icon in the net’s collective consciousness, consistently killing looks with his flashy fashion sense and releasing more original music that has proven to be a hit with fans.

While the star boasts an array of social media accounts, no one expected him to open up about his personal life via TikTok, of all places — but that’s exactly what happened in February 2021.

In a series of short videos, Lil Nas dove into his past, revealing that he’d become the first in his family to be accepted into college.

However, it wasn’t all sunshine and rainbows; during his college days, Nas suffered from hypochondria and constantly worried he would die of an illness, and his grandmother passed away.

A year later, he dropped out of college and moved in with his sister after finding happiness in making music — but after creating his first mixtape, his sister kicked him out of her home.

@lilnasx♬ CALL ME BY YOUR NAME BY LIL NAS X – not lil nas x

Claiming he was “feeling hopeless,” Lil Nas X then said he moved in with his brother, where domestic violence occurred “every day.”

In late 2018, the soon-to-be star released ‘Old Town Road.’ As he didn’t have the cash to promote his song, he used “memes” to get the track to go viral. Thanks to a TikTok trend that came about some time later, the song blew up in popularity, which led him to sign with Columbia Records in 2019.

“It took me places I never thought I could go,” Lil Nas said of his success with the song.

@lilnasx♬ CALL ME BY YOUR NAME BY LIL NAS X – not lil nas x

Thus far, Lil Nas X’s TikToks have been met with immense acclaim from fans, garnering hundreds of thousands of views in just two days’ time.

His success story is certainly inspiring, sparking courage and hope in the hearts of young creators everywhere thanks to his soul-baring videos.

Entertainment

Catchy Fortnite parody song “Chug Jug With You” goes viral on TikTok

Published: 17/Feb/2021 19:48

by Theo Salaun
chug jug with you tomato town song tiktok 2
Epic Games / Pexels, @cottonbro

Share

TikTok

Based on Kanye West and Estelle’s “American Boy,” a Fortnite parody song is the latest viral hit on TikTok. It’s called “Chug Jug With You,” it’s from 2018, and people love it.

“We got a number one Victory Royale — yeah Fortnite, we’re about to get down (get down). Ten kills on the board right now, just wiped out Tomato Town.”

If your TikTok algorithm has thrown you anywhere near the gaming or good-vibe spheres, chances are you’ve heard those magical words. Several years after its debut, a Fortnite parody of “American Boy” has gone viral on the platform, and its “get down” ad lib is everyone’s latest source of immediate serotonin. 

“My friend just got downed, I revived him, now we’re heading southbound. Now, we’re in the Pleasant Park streets, look at the map, go to the mark sheets.”

Sorry, but it’s probably bad luck not to finish that off. Plus, if you’ve heard it, then the melody was probably already in your head. Alternatively, if you haven’t had the pleasure of hearing the latest gift (or curse) bestowed upon us by Fortnite kids, then it might be best to start with a classic example of how happy it’s making people.

@lilshartykatewhy am i so happy every time i hear this♬ Chug jug with you – Frend?

The original parody, “Let’s play Fortnite!!!!,” was created by YouTube’s CM SKITS back in 2018, but, with about 84,000 views, it didn’t gain very much nationwide traction. An artist named Leviathan then made a version, titled “Chug Jug With You” around 2019, and that melodically infused rendition has gone up to over 400,000 plays on SoundCloud. 

As TikTok is known to do, the song has now, years later, made an incredible resurgence. Not only are there over 100,000 videos made using the sound, but some of them — like Ethan ‘H3HE’ Klein and GeorgeNotFound’s reactions — have millions of likes (and even more views).

Past the sea of joyful reactions, the track has also spawned a variety of creative collaborations. In one such example, musician ‘adamtahere’ called it the “catchiest song I’ve ever heard” and proceeded to sing a beautifully autotuned version.

@adamtahereCatchiest song i’ve ever heard 😂 #talkbox #fortnite♬ Chug jug with you – Frend?

Like Dota 2 and Netflix, the song has even gotten an animation treatment. And, while the budget is obviously lower for this one, ‘Pan_animates’ nonetheless had to bring Leviathan’s ode to Fortnite, Estelle and Kanye to artistic life.

@pan_animatesLol #GEICOLipSync #pan_animates #fortnite #ad #like #fyp #ANutAbove♬ Chug jug with you – Frend?

Ever since Fortnite released in 2017, it has fluctuated as a blend between gaming and mainstream culture. Some parents and teachers probably got mad at all of the game’s dances infecting their homes and schools, but it seems that the game’s influence is welcomed on TIkTok.

As the dust settles and games like Call of Duty: Warzone take footholds in the battle royale world, we appear to have been granted the mental space to appreciate some of Fortnite’s offerings. From the “dog water” and “my friend, Justin” memes to “Chug Jug With You,” the game is getting love on TikTok.