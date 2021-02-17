Lil Nas X shares his life story with fans in surprising TikTok series

Viral music artist and all-around social media star Montero ‘Lil Nas X’ Hill has surprised his fanbase by sharing his life story in an unexpected series of inspiring TikTok videos.

Lil Nas X skyrocketed to fame in 2019 with the release of ‘Old Town Road,’ a humorous take on classic country music with a hip hop twist, which quickly took over the internet and radio stations all over the United States.

Ever since then, Nas has become a cultural icon in the net’s collective consciousness, consistently killing looks with his flashy fashion sense and releasing more original music that has proven to be a hit with fans.

While the star boasts an array of social media accounts, no one expected him to open up about his personal life via TikTok, of all places — but that’s exactly what happened in February 2021.

In a series of short videos, Lil Nas dove into his past, revealing that he’d become the first in his family to be accepted into college.

However, it wasn’t all sunshine and rainbows; during his college days, Nas suffered from hypochondria and constantly worried he would die of an illness, and his grandmother passed away.

A year later, he dropped out of college and moved in with his sister after finding happiness in making music — but after creating his first mixtape, his sister kicked him out of her home.

Claiming he was “feeling hopeless,” Lil Nas X then said he moved in with his brother, where domestic violence occurred “every day.”

In late 2018, the soon-to-be star released ‘Old Town Road.’ As he didn’t have the cash to promote his song, he used “memes” to get the track to go viral. Thanks to a TikTok trend that came about some time later, the song blew up in popularity, which led him to sign with Columbia Records in 2019.

“It took me places I never thought I could go,” Lil Nas said of his success with the song.

Thus far, Lil Nas X’s TikToks have been met with immense acclaim from fans, garnering hundreds of thousands of views in just two days’ time.

His success story is certainly inspiring, sparking courage and hope in the hearts of young creators everywhere thanks to his soul-baring videos.