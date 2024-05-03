TikTok responds after Anne Hathaway stuns fans with first video

Hollywood A-Lister Anne Hathaway is finally on TikTok, and it’s safe to say that fans — and even the platform itself — can’t get enough of her.

On May 2, 2024, celebrated actress Anne Hathaway uploaded her very first video on TikTok, sharing a few key snippets from her life starting in 2020.

In the minute-long clip, Hathaway reminisced on her time acting in The Witches, showed off her many different looks from events like the Met Gala and the Cannes Film Festival, and even shared snippets of herself breaking it down on the dance floor.

In just 20 hours, the video has racked up nearly two million views and over 340,000 likes as fans pour in, excited to get a glimpse of their favorite performer’s life behind the scenes.

“Wait a minute… you’re telling me that THE ANNE HATHAWAY is on TikTok!?” one fan wrote in the comments.

“The queen of Genovia has arrived!” another exclaimed, referencing Hathaway’s iconic role in the Princess Diaries films.

Even TikTok itself got in on the hype, writing in a comment: “THE QUEEN IS HERE!!!!!!!!!”

Since then, Hathaway has uploaded another video promoting her latest film, ‘The Idea of You,’ which has garnered a considerably less amount of likes than her first clip — but the hype is still real for fans, calling her addition to TikTok the “highlight of 2024.”

41-year-old Anne Hathaway is a prominent fixture in Hollywood thanks to her iconic roles over the last twenty years. From playing the princess of Genovia to her tear-jerking performance as Fantine in Les Miserables, Hathaway has cemented herself in pop culture as a skilled actress.

More recently, Hathaway has been hailed as an “unproblematic queen” online after netizens couldn’t help but notice how gracefully she’s aged, something that’s been brought up in a few viral tweets.

The actress is also actively involved in advocating for LGBTQ rights, famously selling her wedding photos with husband Adam Shulman in 2012 and donating the proceeds to groups supporting marriage equality.

Thanks to her other efforts in publicly supporting the community, she was presented with the HRC National Equality Award in 2018 and continues to be a champion for equality — something that endears her to fans all across the globe.