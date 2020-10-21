 Top 5 ways to use TikTok's time warp scan filter trend - Dexerto
Top 5 ways to use TikTok’s time warp scan filter trend

Published: 21/Oct/2020 12:48

by Alice Hearing
TikTok Time Warp Scan filter
TikTok: maisiesampsonx/ TikTok: phantomsigns/ TikTok: Jeremylynchofficial

The time warp scan filter is mega-popular on TikTok right now with more than 2.1 million videos using the video effect.

The app’s biggest creators are experimenting with the weird ways the effect can warp your body, from Bella Poarch to Loren Gray. With a little bit of thinking outside the box, the filter can be used in all sorts of bizarre and wonderful ways. the filter works by freezing the image on the screen incrementally as a blue line moves down, or across the screen.

These are the best and most imaginative ways creators have used the time warp scan.

Turning yourself into a genie

This creator very carefully placed an open kettle in the foreground and stood on a stool holding the classic genie pose.

When the scan got to the right point, he lifted himself up using the door frame, kicked out the stool, and wiggled his legs to make it look like he was coming out of the kettle. Genie-us!

@cjdailydosewhat are your wishes ##timewarpscan ##genie ##fyp ##fu♬ School – 🌵🌻🥀

Making your hand really really long

Creators are hilariously using the filter to make their arms look very long and wiggly, and often in clever scenarios like picking up the remote from a faraway table. The tricky bit is trying to make it as smooth as possible, and follow the scanner at the right speed.

@jeremylynchIf only getting the tv remote was this easy… 😂 ##timewarpscan♬ Despicable Me (From “Despicable Me”) – Hot Contender

Saying hi to your evil twin

Simple but effective. Pose as you would normally for a picture in front of a mirror, when the scanner hits the right point, make your pose different in the mirror to make it look like you have a twin in a parallel universe.

@yungk2xs##TimeWarpScan♬ الصوت الأصلي – ((طيبة *الاحساس 😍))

Turning yourself into a severed head

These two girls managed to make it look like one of them didn’t have a body, with one holding her head between her hands, and the other running out of the shot before the scanner reached below her neck.

@maisiesampsonx##TimeWarpScan ##fyp##tiktok##viral##foryoupage♬ press the share button 3 times really fast – ebony (430k) ✞

Recreating the iconic Tim Burton character look

In the spirit of spooky season, creators are using the filter to look like iconic Tim Burton characters by pulling their eyes down to look droopy and sucking in their cheeks to look thin and malnourished. Phantomsigns made herself look almost exactly like the Corpse Bride.

@phantomsignsthanks for showing me how @spaghettandmeatball ##DialItForward ##timewarpscan ##timburton ##fyp♬ Ice Dance (From “Edward Scissorhands”) – Ashton Gleckman

If you’re inspired by these videos, why not challenge yourself to come up with a new way to use the time warp scan filter?

Footage emerges of Bryce Hall in restaurant brawl over a vape

Published: 21/Oct/2020 10:11

by Jacob Hale
tiktok bryce hall pose
Instagram: brycehall

Bryce Hall TikTok

Footage has emerged online of TikTok star Bryce Hall involved in yet another restaurant brawl, just weeks after going viral for a street fight in West Hollywood.

On October 4, Bryce released footage of him in a street fight, and his fans and critics alike came together to call out his actions and explain why it wasn’t acceptable.

Now, barely two weeks later, Bryce finds himself in yet another brawl, but this time the video was leaked before he could share it himself, which he said he did in the first fight because he didn’t want media outlets “misrepresenting” it if they report it first.

Late on October 20, footage came out of Bryce involved in an altercation at a Mexican restaurant in Los Angeles — and the alleged reason behind it is very bizarre.

Bryce Hall car
Instagram: brycehall
Bryce has found himself in a spot of bother once again.

As TMZ reports, you can see Bryce involved in the scrap, right in the thick of things, and according to them, it all kicked off because of a vape.

It’s illegal to vape at restaurants in LA, something Bryce and co. apparently didn’t care to hear when asked to stop, with Bryce allegedly blowing smoke in staff’s face when asked to stop. Then, according to TMZ, things came to a head when Bryce’s card was taken to make his payment after being asked to leave.

One source apparently said that Bryce and his friends jumped an employee, with the star himself throwing the first punch, while Bryce refutes those claims and says that a manager grabbed him and tried to drag him away, before kicking him.

In the original report, it’s also stated that one of the staff members involved suffered a broken hand, and named Bryce as his attacker in a police report that followed the ordeal.

Obviously, there are two sides to this story, but Bryce’s track record and reputation is working against him — and if the restaurant staff decide to press charges, we’re likely to find out the truth one way or another.