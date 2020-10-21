Top 5 ways to use TikTok's time warp scan filter trend - Dexerto

The time warp scan filter is mega-popular on TikTok right now with more than 2.1 million videos using the video effect.

The app’s biggest creators are experimenting with the weird ways the effect can warp your body, from Bella Poarch to Loren Gray. With a little bit of thinking outside the box, the filter can be used in all sorts of bizarre and wonderful ways. the filter works by freezing the image on the screen incrementally as a blue line moves down, or across the screen.

These are the best and most imaginative ways creators have used the time warp scan.

Turning yourself into a genie

This creator very carefully placed an open kettle in the foreground and stood on a stool holding the classic genie pose.

Read more: Footage emerges of Bryce Hall in restaurant brawl over a vape

When the scan got to the right point, he lifted himself up using the door frame, kicked out the stool, and wiggled his legs to make it look like he was coming out of the kettle. Genie-us!

Making your hand really really long

Creators are hilariously using the filter to make their arms look very long and wiggly, and often in clever scenarios like picking up the remote from a faraway table. The tricky bit is trying to make it as smooth as possible, and follow the scanner at the right speed.

Saying hi to your evil twin

Simple but effective. Pose as you would normally for a picture in front of a mirror, when the scanner hits the right point, make your pose different in the mirror to make it look like you have a twin in a parallel universe.

Turning yourself into a severed head

These two girls managed to make it look like one of them didn’t have a body, with one holding her head between her hands, and the other running out of the shot before the scanner reached below her neck.

Recreating the iconic Tim Burton character look

In the spirit of spooky season, creators are using the filter to look like iconic Tim Burton characters by pulling their eyes down to look droopy and sucking in their cheeks to look thin and malnourished. Phantomsigns made herself look almost exactly like the Corpse Bride.

If you’re inspired by these videos, why not challenge yourself to come up with a new way to use the time warp scan filter?