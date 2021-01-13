Best celebrities on TikTok you need to follow: Lizzo, Frankie Jonas & more

Ever since TikTok became the world’s fastest-growing app, mainstream celebrities have been flocking to the platform to try and jump on the bandwagon.

Some have failed to understand TikTok etiquette, or only post clips from their shows or music videos. Some early adopters started off well, but quickly lost their momentum.

Others, however, have impressively picked up on the niche references and trends that have become popular on the app, and have grown their accounts hugely as a result, almost rivaling the stars native to the platform.

So, who are the celebrities who have hit the ground running on TikTok?

Avan Jogia



Known for his role as Beck on Nickelodeon’s Victorious, Avan Jogia was already well-known among much of the app’s clientele, but he’s proved that he’s more than just a heartthrob from a kid’s tv show. Avan regularly has witty interactions with fans in the comments, uses popular sounds like “How Bizarre,” and participates in popular trends, like using text-to-speech. His most popular TikTok to date has had more than 26 million views and he has 2.7 million followers.

Frankie Jonas



Otherwise known as the “Bonus Jonas,” Frankie blew up on TikTok after starting his account in October and now has more than 1.8 million followers and a total of 35.2 million likes on his account. One viral video of his, using the green screen effect, showed him admiring his fans for going into Nick Jonas’s TikTok and typing comments such as, “Omg you’re Frankie Jonas’ brother!”

Of course, he was ecstatic to finally be in the spotlight after years of blending into the background as a Jonas brother, but not a band member. Even Nick Jonas himself hilariously duetted it, filming himself on the phone saying “Yeah, Kevin, Joe, forget what I said about letting Frankie in the band.”

Charlie Puth



Singer and musician Charlie Puth has racked up a huge 8.8 million followers by giving fans an insight into his music-making process, almost always resulting in ironic comments saying something like, “Wow this is great, you should really think about getting into music.” Alongside that, he frequently uses popular sounds and stitches his own witty additions to viral videos.

Rebecca Black



The teeny-bop singer/songwriter responsible for “Friday” has amassed almost 700,000 followers since joining TikTok in January 2020 and immediately drove engagement by making fun of her past and understanding popular trends, establishing herself as a creator rather than a former child star. In her second-ever post, she made fun of how often people ask her “What day is it?”, and in another video, she performed a ukulele version of the iconic hit single.

Lizzo



Singer Lizzo has a massive 12 million followers for her frequent duetting of fans, comedic lipsyncing, twerking, and body positivity videos. Her page is immediately on-brand too, with her bio quoting her iconic song lyric, “100% that b***h.” Lizzo has consistently taken part in trends as they happen. Her biggest video to date has 35 million views.

Are there any other celebrities you think deserve a mention? Let us know on Twitter at @DexertoTrending.