Best celebrities on TikTok you need to follow: Lizzo, Frankie Jonas & more

Published: 13/Jan/2021 18:24

by Alice Hearing
tiktok celebrities avan jog Frankie Jonas Rebecca black
Instagram: Avan Jogia/ Instagram: Franklin Jonas/ Instagram: Rebecca Black

Ever since TikTok became the world’s fastest-growing app, mainstream celebrities have been flocking to the platform to try and jump on the bandwagon.

Some have failed to understand TikTok etiquette, or only post clips from their shows or music videos. Some early adopters started off well, but quickly lost their momentum.

Others, however, have impressively picked up on the niche references and trends that have become popular on the app, and have grown their accounts hugely as a result, almost rivaling the stars native to the platform.

So, who are the celebrities who have hit the ground running on TikTok?

Avan Jogia

@avan.jogiaNot bizzare…♬ How Bizarre – OMC


Known for his role as Beck on Nickelodeon’s Victorious, Avan Jogia was already well-known among much of the app’s clientele, but he’s proved that he’s more than just a heartthrob from a kid’s tv show. Avan regularly has witty interactions with fans in the comments, uses popular sounds like “How Bizarre,” and participates in popular trends, like using text-to-speech. His most popular TikTok to date has had more than 26 million views and he has 2.7 million followers.

Frankie Jonas

@iamfrankiejonas##introducingme ##extistentialdread ##howamigomnapayforcollege ##onlyfanshereicome ##onlyfansat50million ##illdoskatplay ##WrappingGifts ##doggypaddle ##garsh♬ original sound – deedeesaidso


Otherwise known as the “Bonus Jonas,” Frankie blew up on TikTok after starting his account in October and now has more than 1.8 million followers and a total of 35.2 million likes on his account. One viral video of his, using the green screen effect, showed him admiring his fans for going into Nick Jonas’s TikTok and typing comments such as, “Omg you’re Frankie Jonas’ brother!”

Of course, he was ecstatic to finally be in the spotlight after years of blending into the background as a Jonas brother, but not a band member. Even Nick Jonas himself hilariously duetted it, filming himself on the phone saying “Yeah, Kevin, Joe, forget what I said about letting Frankie in the band.”

Charlie Puth

@charlieputhThis all happened because of Tik Tok. Everyone go stream Upside Down by @jvke featuring myself 😉 hi @bellapoarch♬ All TikTok Mashup (JVKE – Upside Down) – JVKE 🌩


Singer and musician Charlie Puth has racked up a huge 8.8 million followers by giving fans an insight into his music-making process, almost always resulting in ironic comments saying something like, “Wow this is great, you should really think about getting into music.” Alongside that, he frequently uses popular sounds and stitches his own witty additions to viral videos.

Rebecca Black

@msrebeccablack##greenscreen♬ Aesthetic Girl – Yusei


The teeny-bop singer/songwriter responsible for “Friday” has amassed almost 700,000 followers since joining TikTok in January 2020 and immediately drove engagement by making fun of her past and understanding popular trends, establishing herself as a creator rather than a former child star. In her second-ever post, she made fun of how often people ask her “What day is it?”, and in another video, she performed a ukulele version of the iconic hit single.

Lizzo

@lizzoLookin good from every angle 🤷🏾‍♀️♬ bodies that look like this also look like this – skinner 🌙


Singer Lizzo has a massive 12 million followers for her frequent duetting of fans, comedic lipsyncing, twerking, and body positivity videos. Her page is immediately on-brand too, with her bio quoting her iconic song lyric, “100% that b***h.” Lizzo has consistently taken part in trends as they happen. Her biggest video to date has 35 million views.

Are there any other celebrities you think deserve a mention? Let us know on Twitter at @DexertoTrending.

H3CZ reveals insane $10k basketball bet with Dr Disrespect

Published: 13/Jan/2021 13:59

by Jacob Hale
dr disrespect and optic h3cz
Instagram: hecz

Dr Disrespect H3CZ

OpTic Chicago founder and NRG co-CEO Hector ‘H3CZ’ Rodriguez has revealed the insane 1v1 bet Dr Disrespect has offered him — and it’s got to be settled on the court.

Dr Disrespect is a man that knows no boundaries in the physical or gaming worlds. He’s 6’8”, and you’ll often hear him brag of his 37” vertical leap, which makes him not only a genetic masterpiece but built for a record-breaking career in the NBA.

Instead, he’s dedicated himself to a life of gaming entertainment as the 1993-94 back-to-back Blockbuster gaming champion, and you’ll often see millions watching him in the arena when he’s livestreaming.

According to H3CZ, though, he’s not all talk, and actually made a huge bet with him to face off on the court.

dr disrespect and klay thompson
Instagram: drdisrespect
The Doc has met several NBA stars, and might have taught them a thing or two along the way.

During a vlog with some of the OpTic team ahead of the CDL launch later in January, H3CZ revealed the wager Doc had made with him.

“No one in esports can beat me [at basketball],” Rodriguez said. “Especially, exclusively, and I am literally meaning this, Dr Disrespect.”

He continued: “Dr Disrespect bet me $10,000 that he could beat me in a game up to 11 by one, me having 10. I don’t know who this guy thinks he is. I think the two-time blockbuster thing got to his head.”

Topic starts at 6:30

It’s unclear whether H3CZ took the Doc up on his pretty generous offer, but this is definitely something we would love to see. It definitely raises the question of how good the Two-Time really is, but surely that’s an offer you take if you only need to score one point.

Hopefully, it’s not happened yet, because this would make incredible viewing, and would probably take some doing from H3CZ to get the better of the Doc — though stranger things have definitely happened.