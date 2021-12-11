Ludwig reveals major advantage YouTube has over Twitch

Following his surprise departure from Twitch, Ludwig Ahgren revealed the biggest advantage YouTube has so far over the Amazon-owned streaming platform.



In November, Ludwig surprised viewers when he revealed that he had signed a multi-year deal to stream exclusively with YouTube Gaming.

While Ahgren’s first week after the move had some rough hiccups such as a temporary ban, the 26-year-old opened up to viewers about his experiences so far since leaving Twitch.

Ludwig opens up about YouTube and Twitch differences

In a December 11 upload posted to his second channel, Ludwig gave a detailed update to his fans about how he feels so far about leaving his old platform. The star explained that his analytics have been up across the board since moving to YouTube Gaming.

“After the subathon, I think everyone’s aware that my Twitch numbers were down. And they kind of mellowed out at around 18 to 20 thousand viewers,” he said. “My first week at YouTube has been kind of crazy. The streams all hit 30k viewers at one point and averaged around 25,000.”

Ahgren then revealed that his overall upload views had increased since the move, before explaining the major advantage YouTube has over Twitch. “I like the system of immediately when ending the stream, leading all my viewers to a new video. It seems like getting 30,000 views in the first couple of minutes helps a lot. Because then YouTube just pushes it in the algorithm.”

While everything seems to be overwhelmingly positive so far, the streamer also opened up about one thing Twitch does better than YouTube, and that is its chat. According to him, the bad coding in the backend at Twitch led to chat lagging. However, this slowdown made it easier to read the flood of messages from viewers.

Ahgren explained that because YouTube’s coding is so well done, chat flows too smoothly and as a result messages move by too quickly. “This constant flood makes it hard to read a single message,” he said. “And that’s been hard to adjust to. And I don’t think I can tell YouTube to design their code worse so the experience for me is better.”

Interestingly, Ludwig told viewers that he feels more pressure on the Google-owned platform. “For some reason, I feel more pressure than I was on Twitch to actually start streams with actual content. I feel like I need something like a gimmick,” he confessed.