Ludwig cops shock YouTube ban just days after his huge move

Ludwig Ahgren has been suspended on YouTube just days after leaving his original streaming home Twitch to join the Google-owned giant, with many speculating the shock ban came as a result of DMCA strikes.

The 26-year-old has been the talk of the streaming world these past few days, after he signed an exclusive streaming deal with Twitch arch-rivals YouTube.

While Ludwig’s first stream went swimmingly, the ever-rising star appears to have hit a roadblock less than 72 hours into his big swap: midway through his December 2 broadcast, Ahgren was slapped with a YouTube suspension, due to “policy violations” from one of his first streams.

“You could say the switch has been going well,” he joked.

you could say the switch has been going well… pic.twitter.com/dnkjSUkT0o — ludwig (@LudwigAhgren) December 3, 2021

More than 20,000 fans were watching the new YouTuber live when he was blindsided by the ban. A specific reason for Ludwig’s surprise December 2 suspension has not yet been confirmed.

