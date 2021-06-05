Ludwig explains why he's 'jealous' of MoistCr1TiKaL's YouTube content - Dexerto

Twitch streamer Ludwig Ahgren has explained how the ‘relaxed’ way Charlie ‘MoistCr1TiKaL’ White runs his YouTube channel is something he wishes he could emulate.

Ludwig is one of the most successful content creators in the world in his own right, blowing up on Twitch especially in 2021.

After taking the platform by storm with his 31-day subathon, he, along with other content creators, has put together some of the most innovative content on Twitch, including some slightly embarrassing couples games and hilarious roasts.

But Ludwig explained on stream why he’s slightly jealous of the more carefree style of creators like Cr1tikal, and showed off an incredible impersonation.

“Charlie’s YouTube is such a sick anomaly,” he said, before showing viewers his best Cr1tikal impression.

“He just gets out of bed and he just turns on the camera for like six minutes and he’s just like, ‘Today we’re going to talk about how much I hate the patties at Burger King. Obviously Burger King’s been around for 20 years and it kind of tastes like Satan took a s*** in a patty.’

And that’s it, he just does that. [Then there’s] me over here just stressed out, the virgin. ‘Ok we need to plan this content piece. It’s going to take an hour to stream and then we’ll condense it in about a twenty-minute format on YouTube.'”

Ludwig then added another flawless impression of Cr1tikal, as he compared the two approaches with another mundane speech. He said: “‘So, I bought cookies the other day and it says dark chocolate but I found out that when you bite into it, it’s milk chocolate.

“‘Now I’m not going to say that dark chocolate’s bad, but it kind of tastes like a better version of my p*ss.’ Eight times my views.”

It’s fair to say Ludwig’s impression wasn’t quite as clean as Ali ‘Myth’ Kabbani’s legendary impersonation of Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyell, but it certainly wasn’t terrible.

And regardless of Cr1tikal’s YouTube success, Ludwig can have comfort that his Twitch sub record will likely not be beaten by him anytime soon.