Hasan loses his mind after Bo Burnham reveals he's a massive fan - Dexerto

Bo Burnham, the multi-talented comedian, musician, and actor who started his career on YouTube, surprised Hasan ‘HasanAbi’ Piker by revealing he’s a massive fan and regularly watches his content.

It’s hard to believe that Bo Burnham’s career started on YouTube all the way back in March 2006.

Now, all these years later, he’s a successful comedian, musician, and actor, among other things, and his videos have been watched more than 300 million times.

But despite skyrocketing to fame and starring in five comedy specials, the latest of which released on Netflix in May 2021, Bo has kept in touch with the internet scene from whence he came, and it seems like his favorite Twitch streamer is none other than Hasan.

Hasan reached out to Burnham after watching the comedy special, not really expecting a reply.

“Incredible special, man. I would love to have you on my stream sometime,” he said.

“We met a long time ago when you came to The Young Turks studio, but I was behind the camera at the time, so it likely wasn’t a memorable experience for you as it was for me.”

Bo did reply though, saying, “Thank you, man. This really means a lot. I sadly don’t remember meeting, which blows, because I’ve genuinely become a fan in the time since and regularly watch your stream highlights on YouTube.”

“That’s crazy, dude. That’s f**king nuts,” said Hasan to his viewers in disbelief. “Bo Burnham is a community member, boys.”

Hasan has been open about wanting Bo to appear as a guest on his stream, and if their latest interaction is anything to go by, it seems like a potential collaboration could be on the cards at some point in the future.

After all, the respect and admiration between them is mutual, so it’s not beyond the realm of possibility.