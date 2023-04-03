MoistCr1TiKal weighs in on criticism of Ludwig & QTCinderella promoting Fansly

Charlie ‘MoistCr1TiKal’ White has weighed in on the criticism that Ludwig & QTCinderella are facing for promoting Fansly during events like The Streamer Awards and Chessboxing.

Over the last year or so, Ludwig and QTCinderella’s popularity has skyrocketed as the influencer couple has continued to provide fans with high-quality events like The Streamer Awards, Mogul Chessboxing, and more.

They’ve recently gotten a bit of backlash from other creators due to one of their sponsors, Fansly, a platform where creators can sell specific content that is often a bit risqué, similar to that of OnlyFans.

Article continues after ad

Twitch star xQc has defended Ludwig and QT, but now MoistCr1TiKal has weighed in on the criticism during a recent Twitch stream.

MoistCr1TiKal weighs in on Ludwig & QTCinderella criticism

In response to the backlash to Ludwig and QTCinderella, Charlie compared the promotion of Fansly to the ‘Pools, Hot Tubs, and Beaches’ category on Twitch.

“A comparison was asked for the point of a Fansly ad being bad for a minor-based audience still holds,” someone asked in Moist’s Twitch chat.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“Well then extend it to all of Twitch because minors can just go to the hot tub category right now and get a lot more p*rn out of that than a single Fansly ad,” Charlie replied.

Article continues after ad

However, MoistCr1TiKal has made his opinion of the Fansly promotions rather clear — he’s not a fan.

“Advertising Fansly, Onlyfans, or anything in front of an audience that has younger children on it, it’s always gonna be not a great decision. It’s one of those things, yeah,” he said.

Neither Ludwig nor QTCindrella has responded to the backlash, but we’ll be sure to update you if they do. In the meantime, head over to our entertainment section to check out our coverage.