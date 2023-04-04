Ludwig responds to backlash over Fansly ad at Streamer Awards

Twitch streamer and YouTuber Ludwig Ahgren responded to growing criticism around his Fansly ad that was shown at the Streamer Awards.

Ludwig and QTCinderella came under scrutiny when they featured an ad for Fansly, a site centered around creators that can include some more risqué content.

The ad was featured during xQc’s game show, “JUICED,” and was arranged by Ludwig. It was also shown during QT’s 2023 Streamer Awards. Fansly was an official sponsor for the Streamer Awards, as well as Ludwig’s Chessboxing event.

As a result, many viewers, fans, and other creators have sprung to criticize or defend the pair for that decision.

Ludwig responds to Fansly criticism from MoistCr1TiKal

Charlie ‘MoistCr1TiKal’ White was one of the popular creators who decided to weigh in on the couple’s choice to have Fansly as one of the prominent sponsors for their events.

MoistCr1TiKal said that his disapproval of the decision was based on the fact that Twitch, which hosted the events, is meant to be a platform for users of all ages, and “[a]dvertising Fansly, Onlyfans, or anything in front of an audience that has younger children on it, it’s always gonna be not a great decision. It’s one of those things.”

Ludwig took to his Mogul Media YouTube channel to defend himself and QTCinderella against this criticism. He explained that it seemed hypocritical to be criticizing this one sponsorship when he, and other creators, have previously engaged with and used sponsors not geared towards kids – particularly content around alcohol or gambling.

“I don’t cater my content directly towards kids. I do a lot of gambling, I do a lot of drinking, I do a lot of swearing. I wouldn’t say that if you’re a kid… I’m necessarily a channel you should watch.”

Ultimately, Ludwig says that Fansly meets his two main criteria for sponsorships, which are that they will make broadcasts and events the best quality possible while not going so far as to offend common standards of morality.

But he also understands why some fans would be opposed to sponsors like Fansly and assures his viewers that their feedback “is always read. Whether it’s acted on or not is up to the judgment of the streamer.”