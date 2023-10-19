Ludwig goes live on Twitch despite YouTube exclusivity deal after CDawgVA’s mistake

Ludwig found himself streaming on Twitch by accident and broke his YouTube exclusivity deal with CDawgVA mistakenly leaving his account logged in after using his streaming setup.

With the rise of streaming and influencers becoming more important than ever, big-money deals have become commonplace. From XQC’s record-breaking Kick deal to the COD League only being streamed on YouTube, there’s clearly value in these deals for the platforms involved.

One of the biggest exclusivity deals came when Ludwig signed with YouTube Gaming. A deal that later encouraged him to discuss some of the challenges of streaming on YouTube.

But just because someone has signed an exclusivity deal doesn’t mean they can’t slip up from time to time as Ludwig found out the hard way.

Ludwig streamed on Twitch by accident despite being YouTube exclusive

Ludwig accidentally streamed on Twitch for the first time since November 2021 after CDawgVA – better known as Connor – forgot to log out after using his streaming setup.

Quickly realizing his mistake, Ludwig reacted: “It’s not showing up. Am I live on Twitch? Did I f**k up? Did I do a f**cky wucky I did. F**king stupid ass Connor didn’t log out of his dumb ass thing.”

After jokingly mocking Twitch shouting “LMAO,” and blowing raspberries he then explained: “Legally I’m not allowed to be here so this never happened, okay? I’m not on Twitch, love YouTube. Nobody saw this and if you narc you’re a f**king opp so please.”

This wasn’t the only outcome of Connor’s visit though. CDawgVA himself ended up streaming on QTCinderella’s account, also known as Blaire.

QTCinderella is Ludwig’s girlfriend and regularly streams using his setup. With CDawgVA currently staying over at Ludwig’s place, Connor started his stream forgetting to check what stream key was connected to OBS.

All in all, this ended up being a humorous and low-key affair. All three are good friends with Ludwig and CDawgVA regularly collabing together on various projects.