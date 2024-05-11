Ludwig and Destiny exchange blows on social media after podcast insult

Destiny and Ludwig clashed on social media after Ludwig’s podcast co-host, Anthony “Slime” Bruno, made fun of Destiny for using Wikipedia in his political research.

On May 10, Destiny caught wind of this and fired back on Twitter/X: “Are you okay Ludwig’s second generic white friend? You can always just not talk on stuff you’re clueless about, no one will judge you.”

However, after directly targeting a post towards Ludwig, it fueled a series of exchanges between the two streamers, with Destiny saying: “He seems cool because he tries as hard as possible to appeal to the widest set of people possible.”

One of which was a photo of Ludwig’s partner QTCinderella from her YouTube video, in which she broke down crying after finding out her friend and fellow Twitch streamer Atrioc among others had been making deepfakes of her and other streamers without their consent.

The YouTuber simply replied “Yes that is a picture of my girlfriend who I love. How is your wife?” Which refers to his now ex-wife, Melina Goransson, who divorced the Swedish streamer in 2023.

This only escalated things further as Destiny responded: “Don’t worry, with the technology we have now pretty soon we can all love her. Hey, maybe one day they’ll even be able to deepfake you a personality!”

He explained in another post: “I lost what little respect I had for Ludwig after watching him delete a video because of a tiny little joke he made about Hasan, then lie about the reason he deleted it while accusing my community of something it never did.”

YouTube: HasanAbi, Ludwig Hasan Abi felt let down by Ludwig’s comments after he called him out in a YouTube video in February.

Hasan Abi faced waves of backlash across the streaming community in February after he claimed that “a real job can be gruesome, a real job can make you very tired, but a real job doesn’t suck the soul out of you… The same way that nine hours of streaming absolutely will.”

Following Hasan calling Ludwig out for being “such a fake f**kin thing to do,” the YouTube video was removed the next day. Ludwig stated it was taken down due to it having low views, which wasn’t a good look for his sponsor. But, he also added that he felt as if he was being “used” by critics who dislike Hasan and even claimed they had sent death threats.

Ever since, the two have not seen eye-to-eye, after Destiny made it known that he believes this was Ludwig blaming him and his community for being the ones responsible for harassing the YouTuber.