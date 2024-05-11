EntertainmentYouTube

Ludwig and Destiny exchange blows on social media after podcast insult

Josh Taylor
Destiny and LudwigDestiny / Ludwig

Destiny and Ludwig clashed on social media after Ludwig’s podcast co-host, Anthony “Slime” Bruno, made fun of Destiny for using Wikipedia in his political research.

On May 10, Destiny caught wind of this and fired back on Twitter/X: “Are you okay Ludwig’s second generic white friend? You can always just not talk on stuff you’re clueless about, no one will judge you.”

However, after directly targeting a post towards Ludwig, it fueled a series of exchanges between the two streamers, with Destiny saying: “He seems cool because he tries as hard as possible to appeal to the widest set of people possible.”

One of which was a photo of Ludwig’s partner QTCinderella from her YouTube video, in which she broke down crying after finding out her friend and fellow Twitch streamer Atrioc among others had been making deepfakes of her and other streamers without their consent.

The YouTuber simply replied “Yes that is a picture of my girlfriend who I love. How is your wife?” Which refers to his now ex-wife, Melina Goransson, who divorced the Swedish streamer in 2023.

This only escalated things further as Destiny responded: “Don’t worry, with the technology we have now pretty soon we can all love her. Hey, maybe one day they’ll even be able to deepfake you a personality!”

He explained in another post: “I lost what little respect I had for Ludwig after watching him delete a video because of a tiny little joke he made about Hasan, then lie about the reason he deleted it while accusing my community of something it never did.”

ludwig-deletes-video-hasan-streaming-job-commentsYouTube: HasanAbi, Ludwig
Hasan Abi felt let down by Ludwig’s comments after he called him out in a YouTube video in February.

Hasan Abi faced waves of backlash across the streaming community in February after he claimed that “a real job can be gruesome, a real job can make you very tired, but a real job doesn’t suck the soul out of you… The same way that nine hours of streaming absolutely will.”

Following Hasan calling Ludwig out for being “such a fake f**kin thing to do,” the YouTube video was removed the next day. Ludwig stated it was taken down due to it having low views, which wasn’t a good look for his sponsor. But, he also added that he felt as if he was being “used” by critics who dislike Hasan and even claimed they had sent death threats.

Ever since, the two have not seen eye-to-eye, after Destiny made it known that he believes this was Ludwig blaming him and his community for being the ones responsible for harassing the YouTuber.

Related Topics

Ludwig

About The Author

Josh Taylor

Josh is a Gaming and Trending News writer for Dexerto. He is a Loughborough University graduate that has been obsessed about all things gaming, esports, TV and movies, and anime since an early age, and so covers a variety of content. After running social media accounts for FPS titles over the years he specializes in Call of Duty, Halo, Fortnite, Apex Legends and Counter-Strike. As well as non-FPS titles like Genshin Impact, Pokemon, and anything Nintendo related. You can contact him at: josh.taylor@dexerto.com

keep reading
drake x Kendrick Lamar feud
Entertainment
Streamers stunned by Drake & Kendrick Lamar diss tracks as feud continues
Molly Byrne
ludwig-slams-death-threats-hasan-drama
YouTube
Ludwig slams trolls sending him death threats over Hasan drama: “They’re not humans”
Virginia Glaze
ludwig-deletes-video-hasan-streaming-job-comments
YouTube
Ludwig removes video after Hasan accuses him of “farming” job controversy
Virginia Glaze
Oxygen Esports win Ludwig x Tarik invitational
Valorant
Oxygen Esports clutch up for huge Ludwig x Tarik Invitational 2 win
Daniel Appleford
Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive:
Fewer Ads|Dark Mode|Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech