 TSM Myth does perfect impression of xQc & Trainwrecks on Among Us - Dexerto
Entertainment

TSM Myth does perfect impression of xQc & Trainwrecks on Among Us

Published: 18/Oct/2020 13:20

by Calum Patterson
Twitch: TrainwrecksTV / Myth

He might be Twitch famous for his gaming skills, but one of TSM Myth’s party tricks is his uncanny impressions of fellow streamers. Everyone knows he does a pitch-perfect xQc, but he’s now trying to nail down Trainwrecks too.

xQc, now possibly the biggest streamer on Twitch in terms of average viewership, is perhaps an easy target for Myth, thanks to his very unique way of speaking, and French-Canadian accent.

Still, pulling it off is another thing entirely, and if you close your eyes listening to Myth do his best xQc, you’d hardly be able to tell the difference.

Although the former Overwatch pro might be Myth’s most recognizable impression, he’s also close to mastering others, including Tfue, Summit1g, NICKMERCS, and now Trainwrecks too.

Myth with hands up on Twitch stream
Twitch: Myth
Myth’s attempts at being other streamers are usually excellent.

The current big trend on Twitch is no longer Fortnite, Fall Guys, or even Warzone, but instead a niche party game from 2019 which has become the only thing anyone can talk about: Among Us.

And the content from Trainwrecks and xQc playing the game is ripe for Myth’s impressions, as he demonstrated while streaming alongside IRL broadcaster Jakenbake.

First up, his classic xQc, raging about being voted off as the imposter in Among Us.

But, we’ve seen this before, the real treat was his impersonation of Trainwrecks. To be fair, this one is still a bit of a work in progress, and Train’s much deeper vocals are proving trickier for Myth to master.

Still, his cadence was spot on, so it’s only a matter of time before he can sound exactly like his fellow streamer.

“If his voice were a bit deeper then it would be identical,” one commenter said. “He really nailed the stuttering.”

In the past, xQc has reacted to Myth’s spot-on impressions of him, and could only laugh, calling it “actually good.” We can only imagine what Trainwrecks might have to say about Myth’s attempt at doing him.

Entertainment

Kanye West confirms Joe Rogan podcast date and plan to redesign studio

Published: 18/Oct/2020 12:30

by Joe Craven
YT: JRE/Wikimedia

Joe Rogan

Rapper, entrepreneur and record producer Kanye West has confirmed he will be appearing on an episode of the Joe Rogan Experience, and revealed that Rogan gave him permission to redesign his podcast set. 

Few podcasts have reached the popularity and notoriety of the Joe Rogan Experience. The comedian and ex-MMA star regularly hosts some of the world’s biggest celebrities, delving into topics far and wide.

We have already seen Miley Cyrus and Post Malone join Rogan for lengthy discussions, and Kanye West has now confirmed he will be appearing on an upcoming episode the JRE. He stated when recording will take place, as well as saying that Rogan has given him permission to redesign his podcast studio.

Joe Rogan and Miley Cyrus on the JRE podcast
YouTube: Joe Rogan Experience
Joe Rogan and Miley Cyrus discussed the effects of child fame when the singer joined him.

Past rumors have suggested we could be in for a Kanye West podcast, but the musician himself confirmed the news on October 17. He tweeted: “Joe Rogan said it’s cool for me to design the set for our podcast this Friday.”

When is Kanye West’s Joe Rogan podcast?

Attached were images showing West on video chat to Rogan, suggesting the news is legitimate. What’s more is that West confirmed recording will be taking place on Friday, meaning October 23.

As a result, eager fans can expect the full episode to be available shortly after that, perhaps over the weekend of October 24/25.

The topics set to be discussed will probably be as wide as ever, with West in the midst of a bizarre run for President. He has even been encouraging fans to write his name on their ballots, rather than selecting one of the more established candidates. The way 2020 is going, though, we won’t rule a successful Kanye campaign out just yet.

Away from politics, fans can certainly get excited because, barring any last minute issues, a Kanye West X Joe Rogan podcast appears to be just round the corner.