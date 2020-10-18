TSM Myth does perfect impression of xQc & Trainwrecks on Among Us - Dexerto

He might be Twitch famous for his gaming skills, but one of TSM Myth’s party tricks is his uncanny impressions of fellow streamers. Everyone knows he does a pitch-perfect xQc, but he’s now trying to nail down Trainwrecks too.

xQc, now possibly the biggest streamer on Twitch in terms of average viewership, is perhaps an easy target for Myth, thanks to his very unique way of speaking, and French-Canadian accent.

Still, pulling it off is another thing entirely, and if you close your eyes listening to Myth do his best xQc, you’d hardly be able to tell the difference.

Although the former Overwatch pro might be Myth’s most recognizable impression, he’s also close to mastering others, including Tfue, Summit1g, NICKMERCS, and now Trainwrecks too.

The current big trend on Twitch is no longer Fortnite, Fall Guys, or even Warzone, but instead a niche party game from 2019 which has become the only thing anyone can talk about: Among Us.

And the content from Trainwrecks and xQc playing the game is ripe for Myth’s impressions, as he demonstrated while streaming alongside IRL broadcaster Jakenbake.

First up, his classic xQc, raging about being voted off as the imposter in Among Us.

But, we’ve seen this before, the real treat was his impersonation of Trainwrecks. To be fair, this one is still a bit of a work in progress, and Train’s much deeper vocals are proving trickier for Myth to master.

Still, his cadence was spot on, so it’s only a matter of time before he can sound exactly like his fellow streamer.

“If his voice were a bit deeper then it would be identical,” one commenter said. “He really nailed the stuttering.”

In the past, xQc has reacted to Myth’s spot-on impressions of him, and could only laugh, calling it “actually good.” We can only imagine what Trainwrecks might have to say about Myth’s attempt at doing him.