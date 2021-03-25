Ludwig bans Dream from his Twitch channel for gifting subs in subathon stream - Dexerto

Popular Twitch streamer Ludwig has banned YouTube sensation Dream for breaking the rules of his subathon and gifting too many subscriptions.

Ludwig has been on a massive roll as of late with his incredible ongoing subathon, where each subscription or bit donation piles on a specific amount of time to his broadcast.

Each subscription adds 15 seconds to the stream timer, meaning that four subs would keep the broadcast going for one minute. While this may not seem like a lot, it all adds up, especially with some users spending big money to keep the action going.

In fact, the experiment has been so successful that he has become the most subscribed Twitch streamer, beating out the likes of Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel and Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys.

However, this success has also forced Ludwig to put a cap on the number of subs any viewer can gift, stopping them at 100. As such, anyone who is a bit too generous will be banned from the stream.

On March 25, Dream decided to do just that, and gifted a whopping 300 subs for Ludwig’s viewers.

“Dream, we have a gift cap!” Ludwig warned the YouTuber. “Dream, do not test the mods! Do not test the mods, Dream. We have a gift cap! The gift cap is to ensure that people don’t spend too much money.”

Of course, for Dream, money isn’t really an issue, considering the popularity of his YouTube channel – but rules are rules.

For Dream’s part, however, the gifted subs and ban was all in good fun. He has been a major supporter of Ludwig’s throughout his streaming career, commenting that he “deserved” to be the most subscriber streamer on Twitch.

Following his ban from Ludwig’s chat, #FreeDream started trending on Twitter, with fans calling on Ludwig to unban the Minecraft YouTuber.

Amusingly, despite the stream’s success, Ludwig isn’t really making that much money off of it. As Dexerto reported, once taxes, charitable donations and paying his moderators is factored in, he’s only walking away with 0.6% of his haul.

Nonetheless, the subathon is still ongoing, and it’s anyone’s guess when it will actually come to an end.