Love Island’s Haris Namani ‘exposed’ over “never been in relationship” claim

Haris Namani has been called out over his claim of “never been in a relationship” in episode one of Winter Love Island 2023.

Haris entered the villa for the first time on January 16, along with nine other islanders and a new host, Maya Jama, for the show’s big launch.

It wasn’t long before the stud was coupled up with Anna-May Robey (full list of couples here) and – as you would expect – the singles started to discuss their dating history.

While Haris said on national television that he had never been in a “serious relationship” before, the Love Island detectives on Twitter are not satisfied with his answer. In fact, his ex-girlfriend has since gone viral.

Love Island star Haris Namani challenges on girlfriend claim

There also seems to be a consensus forming about Haris’ episode one claim, too… A lot of viewers think he is full of it.

“Nahhh not Haris saying he’s never had a relationship + never brought a girl back to his [house],” Laura Schult tweeted.

The original TikTok video was posted by Courtney Hodgson and after being reposted to Twitter, it has been viewed over 1.6 million times. It shows Courtney and Haris spending time together in bed, going on walks, and is captioned “chilling around each other’s houses.”

“Men just lie unprovoked,” another user chimed in.

A third user said: “I just don’t understand, why lie about this?”

Others in the villa have already discussed previous relationships, of course, but with it only being the first week of the show things haven’t got too deep – yet.

Another clip, this time shared by Daria29x on Twitter, shows Haris inside a plane and then on holiday with another girl.

As the islanders don’t have access to social media inside the villa in South Africa, there’s been no way for Haris to respond to allegations that he has been lying about his dating history.

After seeing these viral clips, though, some Love Island fans appear to have made their mind up already. Is he selling the dream already?

If you want to know more about the new series of Love Island UK, we have everything you need to know:

