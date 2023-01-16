Winter Love Island couples 2023: Who is in a couple & who is single now?

Winter Love Island couples are going to be changing episode by episode – so, who is in a couple right now, and who is still single?

Ever since new host Maya Jama appeared on the scene on January 16, introducing a whole new cast of singles, they have all been trying to couple up with the person who has most caught their eye.

As the episodes go by, you can expect to see a lot of twists and turns. People cracking on, heads turning, and bombshells being dropped are all part of the experience.

If you’re looking to catch up or want a refresher, let’s run through the current couples and singles on the show right now.

Article continues after ad

(Note: We will be updating our lists every time a recoupling happens)

Fans can watch episodes of the show at 9 pm (GMT) every day of the week on ITVX, other than Saturdays. If you would like to watch along, here’s a ‘how to watch’ guide for the UK and US.

Winter Love Island couples – who are in a couple now?

After episode one, there are five boys and five girls on-screen, divided into the following couples:

Lana Jenkins and Ron Hall

Tanya Manhega and Shaq Muhammad

Anna-May Robey and Haris Namani

Olivia Hawkins and Will Young

Tanyel Revan and Kai Fagan

ITV Love Island couples will rotate throughout the season.

Winter Love Island singles – who is still single now?

The following contestants are still single in the Love Island villa:

*No singles are in the villa so far

This looks set to change as soon as the first bombshell comes in and gets the first pick in the recoupling. Stay tuned.

Article continues after ad

How recoupling works in Love Island

ITV Here, we’re going to explain how couples and recoupling works in Love Island.

Love Island couples are made up of two contestants and usually, if you are in a couple, you are safe from elimination. In the first-ever recoupling, the girls choose which boy they want after stepping forward for them.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

In future recouplings, winter Love Island 2023 contestants are called to the fire pit to choose another person to be their match.

Those who are in a couple can share the same bed and are often more closed off to advances… Until the next bombshell comes in to turn their head.

How to vote in Love Island 2023

If you would like to vote for your favorite couple, vote for the strongest couple, or vote for the next bombshell to enter the winter Love Island villa… Download the Love Island app.

Article continues after ad

To cast your vote now, check out our voting guide here.

If you want to know more about the new series of Love Island UK, we have everything you need to know:

Where to watch Love Island UK 2023 in the US | Where to watch Love Island UK 2023: What channel is it on? | All Love Island 2023 contestants: UK cast revealed | When does winter Love Island UK 2023 start? Episode 1 date & release time | Love Island: How to vote for bombshells & your favorite couple | What is Casa Amor & will it be in winter Love Island 2023? | Winter Love Island 2023: Who is new host Maya Jama?