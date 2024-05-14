JiDion confirms Twitch return stream and it’s already causing controversy

JiDion has announced plans for his first stream back on Twitch after the platform finally lifted his two-year ban, but some fans are shocked by his upcoming content.

Prominent prankster and content creator JiDion has revealed that his Twitch return will take place on May 16, and he’s taking a page out of Kick streamer Vitaly & rapper Ty Dolla Sign‘s book by “catching predators.”

On May 6, Twitch surprised the streaming world when the Amazon-owned platform quietly unbanned JiDion, a full two years since he was hit with what was supposedly a permaban.

The streamer got suspended from the site in 2022 when he orchestrated a “hate raid” against fellow streamer Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys.

JiDion/X JiDion returns to Twitch on May 16.

While the 23-year-old streamer would later remove his viral prank videos from YouTube and “turn his life back to Christ,” his upcoming Twitch content is rubbing some fans the wrong way.

On May 14, JiDion revealed that he would be “catching predators” alongside Skeeter Jean in his long-awaited Twitch comeback.

Skeeter’s content is inspired by Chris Hansen’s “To Catch a Predator” program, where the host would set up profiles pretending to be underage users to lure in alleged criminals, who he would then confront.

This type of content has been getting popular on other streaming platforms such as Kick. Vitaly & Ty Dolla Sign have been among those leading the charge. In one recent stream, the duo “made an example” out of an alleged predator who had supposedly planned to meet with a 15-year-old by catching him and shaving his head.

JiDion’s fans are already worried that he’ll be banned from Twitch again in record time, while others were baffled by this turn of events. Many viewers expected him to start making religious content on the streaming platform, as that’s what he’d initially promised to do if he was ever unbanned.

“I thought you gave your life to Christ?” one remarked.

“So, bro pretended to fall into God just to get unbanned?” another asked.

“Bro about to be banned again immediately,” said another.

The streamer had previously teased that his Twitch return would “make history,” but we’ll have to see if it’s the good kind or the bad kind. If you plan on tuning in, JiDion says his stream will be going live at 8pm CT on May 16.