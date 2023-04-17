Love Is Blind reunion delay gets roasted by rival TV networks

Fans were upset after Love Is Blind’s reunion episode was delayed, prompting companies to go after Netflix on social media.

Last night, fans were geared up and ready to watch the Season 4 Love Is Blind live reunion, which would have been the first-ever live streamed reunion from the series. But, it didn’t exactly turn out that way.

After viewers complained about not being able to access the stream, and tons of fans aired out their frustration on social media, the live reunion was ultimately canceled.

Netflix recently put out a statement of apology and later announced that, while the reunion is no longer live, the taped version was filmed last night and is available to watch today.

However, this didn’t stop their competitors from having a say about the big upset… and their responses were nothing short of entertaining.

What did tv networks say about the Love Is Blind reunion delay?

Bravo, who owns all of the Real Housewife and Below Deck franchises, was the first of Netflix’s competitors to publicly throw shade at the reunion delay.

They took to Twitter last night and wrote, “We would never keep you waiting for a reunion.”

Their post has gone viral with over 3 million views on the platform.

E! Entertainment, known for shows like Botched and Nikki Bella Says I Do, soon hopped on the trend and also decided to poke fun at Netflix.

Even rival streaming services like Peacock and Hulu used some of their TV and movie clips to share their own reactions.

Netflix hasn’t publicly responded back to any of the networks. To stay updated on all things Love Is Blind and to get a recap of what happens during the reunion, make sure to check our page here.