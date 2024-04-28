Kalei reacts to being kicked from FaZe Clan as part of “clean slate” reboot

Kalei broke down crying during her Twitch stream after being kicked from FaZe Clan.

On April 28, FaZe Clan announced that they had kicked the majority of its members, including various long-term members such as Rain, Blaze and Cizzorz. FaZe Banks revealed that only 14 members remain as part of the organization as a result of the “reboot.”

Top Warzone streamer Kalei stated that she found out about the mass kicking of FaZe members a year before, but was reassured by “everyone” that she was going to be one of the only members staying.

Despite this, she ended up being one of the creators removed from the team, which she confirmed while streaming on Twitch following the announcement: “I got kicked. One of the only members that can pull millions of impressions a week. Top streamer, for Warzone, and still had so much love and passion for a team that I didn’t even get paid to stay there.”

Kalei expressed her frustrations and claimed that she “didn’t get a dime from them and still got handed to, a s**t end at the end of the day.”

She added: “They treated it like we were f**king stupid. The way that it was handled, nobody deserved that.”

Hours later, Kalei posted to Twitter/X: “I’m so grateful for all the opportunities, I’ll never forget when I got the phone call and got asked to join FaZe. The friends I made on the way. The support from my community. Everything. Thank you and wishing the best for them. Here’s to a new beginning.”

Faze Banks has since replied in a lengthy response, which started: “Today sucked. I promise the only reason you were let go is because a genuine relationship couldn’t really ever have been formed. Because of the nature in which you were recruited. You were recruited unfortunately during the darkest era of FaZe and we just have to wipe our slate clean.”

FaZe’s CEO did not address the claims that she was not paid while she was a member of FaZe Clan. However, he ended by praising the former FaZe member who joined in 2022 and apologized: “The way you spoke about FaZe and your love for it, and you being emotional makes me emotional. I’m sorry, it’s all love over here too.”