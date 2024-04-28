FaZe Banks slammed for “celebrating” at club hours before FaZe Clan reboot

FaZe Banks has faced backlash after he was spotted partying at a club just a few hours before kicking the majority of FaZe Clan members.

On April 28, CEO FaZe Banks made the announcement that FaZe Clan had decided to kick many of its new and long-serving members as part of a “reboot.” This instantly wiped out tons of their creators and has left just 14 official members on the organization’s roster.

Overall, the situation has led to uproar among FaZe fans and the wider community. However, it has not been helped by FaZe Banks who has now been accused of “celebrating” while FaZe kicked its members.

Article continues after ad

Banks was seen via his Instagram story and clips from DJ friend Zack Bia of him partying it up in a club into the early hours of the morning, just a few hours before the official announcement was posted.

This has not sat well with fans, who have slammed him for his actions. “Aint no way bro doing that,” one responded, as another added: “That bad karma is gonna hit.”

Article continues after ad

“Bro partying and s**t like he didn’t just destroy a whole dynasty,” a fan said, as creator ScubaRyan commented: “All the old members crying and he over here vibing.”

Article continues after ad

FaZe’s self-titled “reboot” has led to many of the former members flooding YouTube and Twitter/X to hit out after suddenly being dropped. “You guys are fake as f*** or I’m in FaZe,” Fakie responded after he claimed he was previously reassured that he would always be a member.

Top Warzone streamer Kalei broke down crying during her Twitch stream and said: “They treated it like we were f**king stupid. The way that it was handled, nobody deserved that.” She also claimed that despite her wanting to stay, she was also “never given a dime.”

