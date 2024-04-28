Logan Paul hosts gender reveal wrestling match for his baby

YouTube star Logan Paul and his fiancée Nina Adgal have revealed the gender of their baby with the most bizarre reveal party as two wrestlers went blow-for-blow.

Earlier in April, Logan Paul announced alongside his newly engaged fiancée Nina Adgal that the couple is expecting their first child. The YouTuber told his fans, “Another Paul coming this fall,” in an April 13 post on Instagram, where they showed off Agdal’s sonogram.

And now, the soon-to-be parents have revealed the gender of their baby, and, of course, did it in the most bizarre way imaginable. The WWE U.S Champion Logan Paul hosted a wrestling match in his backyard between two fighters on April 27, one wearing blue trunks and the other wearing pink.

With their friends and family gathered, it was a one-on-one contest between the two fighters. But, ultimately the wrestler in the pink trunks came out on top of the match, signifying that Paul and Adgal are expecting a baby girl.

The two were delighted by the reveal, with the YouTuber and his fiancée both wearing pink in hopes of having a girl.

Paul’s hydration beverage company Prime also had a small part to play at the reveal party, with custom ‘boy or girl’ bottles and even a mascot — although this time it wasn’t IShowSpeed or KSI in the suit.