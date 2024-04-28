Entertainment

Logan Paul hosts gender reveal wrestling match for his baby

Shay Robson
Logan Paul and Nina Adgal wearing pink next to boy or girl Prime bottle

YouTube star Logan Paul and his fiancée Nina Adgal have revealed the gender of their baby with the most bizarre reveal party as two wrestlers went blow-for-blow.

Earlier in April, Logan Paul announced alongside his newly engaged fiancée Nina Adgal that the couple is expecting their first child. The YouTuber told his fans, “Another Paul coming this fall,” in an April 13 post on Instagram, where they showed off Agdal’s sonogram.

And now, the soon-to-be parents have revealed the gender of their baby, and, of course, did it in the most bizarre way imaginable. The WWE U.S Champion Logan Paul hosted a wrestling match in his backyard between two fighters on April 27, one wearing blue trunks and the other wearing pink.

With their friends and family gathered, it was a one-on-one contest between the two fighters. But, ultimately the wrestler in the pink trunks came out on top of the match, signifying that Paul and Adgal are expecting a baby girl.

The two were delighted by the reveal, with the YouTuber and his fiancée both wearing pink in hopes of having a girl.

Paul’s hydration beverage company Prime also had a small part to play at the reveal party, with custom ‘boy or girl’ bottles and even a mascot — although this time it wasn’t IShowSpeed or KSI in the suit.

Related Topics

Logan Paul

About The Author

Shay Robson

Based in Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK, Shay Robson is a Journalist for Dexerto. Typically, you'll see Shay tackling the entertainment news, writing about your favorite Twitch streamers and influencers. But, as a passionate esports fan, you'll also catch him covering League of Legends and Valorant when he gets the chance. Contact: shay.robson@dexerto.com

keep reading
Logan Paul in a WWE ring next to The Undertaker making his entrance
Wrestling
The Undertaker praises Logan Paul’s WWE run for not following the “formula”
Brad Norton
Logan Paul holds a Prime drink
YouTube
Logan Paul hits back at viral Prime Hydration “forever chemical” lawsuit
Dylan Horetski
Logan Paul has taken the WWE world by storm, as the United States Champion boasts a strong record with the company
Sports
Logan Paul’s WWE record: Has ‘The Maverick’ ever been pinned?
Hunter Haas
Ryan Garcia next to Logan Paul
Boxing
Ryan Garcia calls out “coward” Logan Paul and promises to destroy him
Brad Norton
Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive:
Fewer Ads|Dark Mode|Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech