Too Hot To Handle’s Emily Miller hopes to “change this narrative” with maternity line

Too Hot to Handle’s Emily Miller believes that just because women have to wear maternity clothes doesn’t mean said clothes have to be boring.

Who said dating shows don’t produce relationships that don’t last? Emily Faye Miller from Too Hot To Handle is pregnant with her first child with her boyfriend and Season 2 partner Cam Holmes. This is her “miracle” baby after experiencing an ectopic pregnancy in 2022.

One of the many facets of pregnancy is shopping for maternity clothes to wear throughout the trimesters. Emily, though, was quickly turned off by the unfashionable options that brands had to offer pregnant women. So she made her own.

On April 25, the reality TV star spoke with Heat World about the inspiration behind her maternity collection with Pretty Little Thing.

“When I was first looking around for maternity clothes, I was like, ‘I am not buying that! There’s no way in hell, I’m going to be walking around looking like that.’ I wanted a way to help change this narrative that maternity wear needs to look a certain type of way,” she told the outlet.

Her entire collection is available for purchase on the brand’s website until supplies last. As for her upcoming son, Emily is due in June 2024, which is a few months before fellow THTH alum Francesca Farago is due to give birth to her twins.