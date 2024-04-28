The Circle viewers have already determined their favorite Season 6 star

Not only do fans believe that he’s playing the game strategically, but most also think that he’s pretty easy on the eyes.

With a competition that is filled with lies and broken alliances, it’s not hard to be hated by viewers.

In Season 6 alone, there are only a handful of contestants who aren’t playing as catfishes. The rest are posing as completely different people, like Paul Russell’s sister, acting as if she’s him and a literal robot who is trying to pass as a human being.

That being said, one of the people who has decided to participate in The Circle as their authentic self is quickly becoming a fan favorite.

On April 25, Season 6 fans took to Reddit, and the majority decided that Myles Reed is their favorite contestant this season.

It’s important to note that many viewers seem to really like him based on his looks alone, but most did back up the fact that while they consider him attractive, they also appreciate his gameplay.

One fan wrote, “What I find interesting about him is that he tries to come off as a sort of douchey idiot when in reality he’s super smart, reads in his spare time on the show, and is a freaking robot engineer. I sort of dig the dichotomy of it all.”

“He’ll own up to his “mistakes” and is honest. Strategic but honest. I’m actually rooting for him, and I didn’t expect that when I came into this season,” another viewer chimed inside the thread.

Only time will tell whether he takes home the win. The next batch of episodes (Episodes 9 through 12) will premiere on Netflix on May 1.