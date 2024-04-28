Tattoo artist warns viewers after spotting huge problem with convention’s hand wash station

A tattoo artist went viral on TikTok after discovering a major problem with the handwash station at an anime convention.

TikToker and tattoo artist Jazzy J (jazzyjtattoos) took to her platform to call out the handwashing station at a recent anime tattoo convention.

The station she filmed comprised a large water bottle with a damaged nozzle, a soap dispenser affixed to the table with duct tape, and a roughly attached roll of paper towels.

“Was the mobile hand washing stations not available?” Jazzy J asked in the caption of her now-deleted video, which went viral with over 639,000 views.

The convention in the clip appeared to be Mega Show’s Anime Nation Fest, which combined anime and tattooing for a weekend-long event at the LA Convention Centre. It was recently slammed by several TikTokers, including ayime.co, for being the “worst” anime convention ever.

In the comments section of Jazzy J’s video, she elaborated on the importance of having proper hand-washing stations for tattoo artists.

“The bathrooms were on the other side of the hall,” she wrote. “We tattoo artists need easier/closer access to a handwashing station. We wash our hands constantly.” She added, “How did the health department let this slide??”

TikTok users took to the comments to express their disbelief at the condition of the hand wash station, especially considering the emphasis on tattooing in the event’s promotion. “No way and in California where they have stricter laws about tattooing,” one person said.

“Isn’t hygiene like #1 when it comes to tattooing…why do they hate y’all?” another wrote. “They really didn’t have the funds to just rent out a hand washing station from a carnival?” a third questioned.

At the time of writing, Mega Show has yet to acknowledge or respond to the criticisms.