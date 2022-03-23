Logan Paul and WWE tease WrestleMania 38 outfit ahead of event

In the lead-up to his fight against Rey and Dom Mysterio at WrestleMania 38, Logan Paul and WWE offered a sneak-peak at his in-ring attire, including boots, pants, and potentially a mask.

On February 22, WWE revealed Logan Paul is teaming up with The Miz to take on Rey Mysterio and Dom Mysterio at WrestleMania 38. It will be the first time he’s had a sanctioned match under the brand.

He locked horns with them during a brief tussle on Monday Night Raw on March 14, and his in-ring performance was well-received — a stark contrast to when he was booed out of the stadium after cutting a promotion.

As the event draws closer, Logan and WWE have been dropping breadcrumbs on social media to build hype for his fight, including a sneak-peek at what he’s going to wear, and it fits into his theme as ‘The Maverick.’

Logan was the first to offer a glimpse. He posted a sketched image of his outfit on Twitter, saying: “On April 2, I compete at WrestleMania in front of 100,000 people. This is a rough sketch of my wrestling outfit.”

The sketch reveals that his outfit will be yellow and black, a color combination he’s worn in the WWE before. However, rather than being casual streetwear, it’s comprised of wrestling tights and knee-high boots.

On April 2, I compete at Wrestlemania in front of 100,000 people. This is a rough sketch of my wrestling outfit 😏 pic.twitter.com/L9YvBUCcJ4 — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) March 21, 2022

Shortly after, The Miz unmasked Rey Mysterio on Monday Night Raw and kept it for himself. He challenged Logan Paul to wear it.

“Logan, this is all yours,” he said. “I dare you to wear it next week on Monday Night Raw.”

Since that will be the last show before WrestleMania 38 kicks off, there’s a good chance he might wear it at the event, too. After all, it does tie into the yellow and black theme and will be sure to rustle some feathers.

WrestleMania kicks off at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on April 2. If Logan’s match goes well, there’s a good chance we’ll see him again, especially since he said he’s considering a full-time career with WWE.

“I think it’s up to the fans,” he said. “I think it’s up to the fans to see if they agree with me thinking I’m good.”

He’s done a good job of winning them over so far, but we’ll have to wait and see how it all plays out.