Logan Paul wants to become “face of the WWE” after winning US title

Influencer turned WWE Superstar Logan Paul has expressed his desire to become the new “face of the WWE” off the back of winning the United States Championship against Rey Mysterio at the recent Crown Jewel Pay-Per-View event.

Logan Paul is one of the most well-known influencers in the world. Between selling over 1 billion bottles of Prime Hydration and now his recent win as the United States Champion in the WWE, Paul is riding a massive wave of success.

At the most recent WWE Pay-Per-View event, Logan Paul defeated wrestling legend Rey Mysterio, winning his first-ever championship belt for the company. While the influencer has impressed fans and won them over thanks to his solid performances in the ring, his part-time status is something that still has WWE die-hards struggling to completely invest in Paul.

However, following the biggest win of his WWE career, Paul has revealed that he is committed to his wrestling career and wants to become an even bigger presence in the company.

Twitter: LoganPaul Logan Paul defeated Rey Mysterio to win the United States Championship

During an interview with The Daily Mail, Paul expressed how “crazy” his life has become since joining the WWE.

“I really don’t know how to comprehend what my life has become. I grew up in a city where things like this didn’t really happen. I believe in myself, I work my a** off, and next thing I know I’m fighting Rey Mysterio for the US championship and I won it.”

He then went on to add that, “It feels amazing. I’m shocked and I want to stay humble but f*** that, it’s so much more fun to be arrogant about it! This [belt] ain’t leaving my side. This is one of the biggest accomplishments of my life. I’m gonna take over this industry bro. I’m gonna be the best and I’ve got to keep working really hard.”

Now that he is the United States Champion, Paul has his sights set on rising up the ranks even higher. “Something is so appetizing about the idea of doing the best I can in this industry and I know the best I can do is to become the face of the WWE, is to become the undisputed universal champion.”

Time will tell what Paul’s next feud will be in the WWE and how he progresses moving forward for the remainder of the year and in the lead-up to the next WrestleMania.

